Barrera Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam in 12-9 Thriller

Published on September 11, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Brett Barrera smashed a walk-off grand slam to beat the High Point Rockers 12-9 in extra innings.

The Rockers took a 1-0 lead in the first before Jamari Baylor hit a two-run blast to take a 2-1 lead in the second inning. High Point answered back with three runs of their own in the third and led 4-2.

In the fourth, Barrera and Baylor singled to begin the inning before advancing to second and third on a ground ball out. Barrera scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-3. Southern Maryland tied the ballgame in the fifth after Alejandro De Aza smacked a double. Ethan Wilson then slapped a two-base hit to left, scoring De Aza to tie the ballgame 4-4.

High Point would take the lead back 5-4 in the sixth, but the Crabs rallied for a three-run seventh. Barrera hit a double to score Wilson before Sam Dexter roped a two-run double to take a 7-5 lead.

The Rockers scored one in the eighth and ninth to force extra innings before taking a 9-7 lead in the tenth. But Southern Maryland rallied once more, scoring five runs in the bottom of the tenth inning. Jackson Loftin hit a one-out double that scored Ryan McCarthy from second. Cooper Weiss and Wilson then worked walks to load the bases. Barrera then spanked a grand slam to left centerfield to walk-off the Rockers in ten innings.

It marks the eighth walk-off for the Crabs this season and the first via the longball. It was Barrera's eighth home run of the season that pushes the Crabs to a 64-56 overall record. Southern Maryland is now 28-29 in the second half and will host the Rockers on Friday at 6:35 p.m.







