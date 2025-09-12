McKeithan, Crook Fuel Gastonia's 13-4 Rout of Dirty Birds
Published on September 11, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Charleston Dirty Birds News Release
Charleston, WV - A five-hit night from Aaron McKeithan and a big fifth inning powered the Gastonia Ghost Peppers past the Charleston Dirty Birds, 13-4, Thursday evening at GoMart Ballpark.
Gastonia's Offensive Stars:
Aaron McKeithan went 5-for-5 with a double (2), an RBI, and three runs scored.
Narciso Crook doubled (22), drove in three, and scored once.
Justin Wylie added a 2-run single and stole his 31st base.
Cole Roederer and Shed Long Jr. each drove in two.
Pitching Notes:
Ljay Newsome (W, 4-3): 5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.
Three relievers combined for four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.
Dirty Birds Highlights:
James Nelson hit his 34th homer, a 3-run shot in the 2nd, finishing 2-for-5.
Alsander Womack singled home a run and stole his 32nd base.
Jaylen Smith added two hits.
Team Totals:
Gastonia: 13 R, 14 H, 13 RBI, 1 2B, 5 SB
Charleston: 4 R, 7 H, 4 RBI, 1 HR
Charleston jumped ahead early on Nelson's blast, but Gastonia stormed back with three in the 5th and five in the 8th to take the series opener.
