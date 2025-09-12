McKeithan, Crook Fuel Gastonia's 13-4 Rout of Dirty Birds

Published on September 11, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston, WV - A five-hit night from Aaron McKeithan and a big fifth inning powered the Gastonia Ghost Peppers past the Charleston Dirty Birds, 13-4, Thursday evening at GoMart Ballpark.

Gastonia's Offensive Stars:

Aaron McKeithan went 5-for-5 with a double (2), an RBI, and three runs scored.

Narciso Crook doubled (22), drove in three, and scored once.

Justin Wylie added a 2-run single and stole his 31st base.

Cole Roederer and Shed Long Jr. each drove in two.

Pitching Notes:

Ljay Newsome (W, 4-3): 5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.

Three relievers combined for four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit.

Dirty Birds Highlights:

James Nelson hit his 34th homer, a 3-run shot in the 2nd, finishing 2-for-5.

Alsander Womack singled home a run and stole his 32nd base.

Jaylen Smith added two hits.

Team Totals:

Gastonia: 13 R, 14 H, 13 RBI, 1 2B, 5 SB

Charleston: 4 R, 7 H, 4 RBI, 1 HR

Charleston jumped ahead early on Nelson's blast, but Gastonia stormed back with three in the 5th and five in the 8th to take the series opener.







