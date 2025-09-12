Bats Break out as Ducks Rout Legends in Series Finale

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lexington Legends 10-1 on Thursday night in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Both sides traded zeroes until the bottom of the fifth inning when Kole Kaler's RBI single to right field and Austin Dennis' sac fly to center gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead. Cody Thomas extended the lead to five in the sixth with a three-run home run to right.

Brenden Dixon put Lexington on the scoreboard in the seventh with a solo homer to left. However, the Ducks countered with an RBI single to right from River Town and a sac fly to center off the bat of Aaron Antonini in the bottom of the frame to make it a 7-1 game. Town added a three-run double to left in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg (6-5) earned the win, tossing six shutout innings, allowing just five hits while striking out nine batters. Legends starter Colton Eastman (10-7) took the loss, giving up two runs on two hits and three walks in five innings with four strikeouts.

Kaler led the Ducks with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Town added two hits, four RBIs, a walk and two stolen bases, while Dennis chipped in with two hits, an RBI and two runs.

The Ducks continue their homestand on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive QuackerJack Oversized Baseball Cards, courtesy of The Anne V. Graziani Fund. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with special offers from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (0-0, 4.90) gets the start for the Ducks against Revolution righty Alex Valverde (1-2, 4.38).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Thos unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y.







