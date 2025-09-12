Revs' Series Streak Snapped Despite Vallimont's Valiant Effort

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution received another stellar performance from Chris Vallimont but dropped the final home game of the regular season, 5-3 to the Staten Island FerryHawks on Thursday night in front of 4,673 fans on Fan Appreciation Night at WellSpan Park.

The Revs fall to 71-49 overall, still tied for the league's best record, while they finish the home schedule 35-28. The team will head out on the road for a six-game trip to close the regular season before returning home to host Game 1 of the North Division Series on Saturday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m.

The loss snapped a streak of six consecutive wins in series rubber matches for the Revs who also saw an eight series unbeaten streak and a winning streak of seven consecutive three-game series come to a close.

Vallimont took a no-decision, working seven strong innings for the third consecutive start and fifth time this year. He retired each of his final 15 batters, allowing three runs (two earned) on just six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks, moving into the Revs franchise top tens for both career and single-season strikeouts.

Staten Island grabbed a quick lead with an unearned run in the first as Kolby Johnson led off the game with an infield hit and took second on a throwing error. After moving to third on a groundout, he scored on Mark Contreras' single to left for a 1-0 FerryHawks lead.

The Hawks put together their only true rally against Vallimont in the third as the first four batters all reached on hits, producing two runs on an RBI double to left by Eddy Diaz and another RBI single to left field by Contreras after which Vallimont immediately slammed the door on Staten Island's offense for the remainder of his outing.

Down 3-0, the Revs appeared to be headed for the lead as Ryan Higgins cracked a deep drive to left center with the bases loaded and two outs in the third, but Contreras leapt at the wall and brought back a would-be grand slam, robbing Higgins on one of the league's top defensive plays of the year.

The Revs rebounded to get on the board in the fourth as Brandon Lewis lined a two-out, two-run single to left, knifing the deficit to 3-2.

York appeared to be set up for a big inning in the sixth as Shayne Fontana and Chris Williams set the table with singles and Miles Simington walked to load the bases with no outs against reliever Clay Helvey. The Revs were forced to settle for just the tying run, however, as Helvey induced a run-scoring double play grounder off the bat of Jeffrey Wehler before escaping further damage with an inning-ending strikeout.

Jimmy Burnette (1-2) took over out of the Revs bullpen in the eighth and lost Diaz to a leadoff walk battled out on the ninth pitch of the at-bat. A passed ball on an apparent cross-up advanced Diaz to second and a groundout moved him to third. With the infield drawn in, Tyler Dearden poked a tiebreaking RBI single up the middle for a 4-3 Staten Island lead.

The FerryHawks added an insurance run in the ninth as Johnson (3-for-5) kept the inning alive with a two-out single and Diaz sprayed an RBI single into right to provide the 5-3 final.

Notes: Vallimont struck out seven for the eighth consecutive start and now has 117 strikeouts on the season, moving past Ty'Relle Harris (116 in 2016) for 10th on the Revs single-season list despite not joining the team until mid-June. He now has 185 strikeouts in his Revs career, tying Rommie Lewis for 10th on the franchise's career list. He worked his fourth straight quality start, holding a 2.33 ERA over that span. Jalen Miller stole his 55th base in the bottom of the third, the league's second-most, while tying Wilson Valdez (2014) and Darian Sandford (2021) for second-most in a season in club history. Caleb McNeely doubled in the first, giving him a six-game hitting streak during which six of his nine hits have gone for extra bases. Fontana enjoyed his third consecutive 3-for-4 game and scored twice; he finished the series 9-for-12 with eight runs and is now batting .423 (47-for-111) since August 8 with hits in 28 of 30 games. Lewis (2-for-3, two RBI) is 5-for-8 with five RBI the last two nights. The Revs drew 26,659 fans on the final six-game homestand, good for an average of 4,443; they surpassed the 4,000 mark in four of those six games including a season-high 6,726 on Saturday night, their largest crowd since September 16, 2017.

Up Next: The Revs open a six-game road trip Friday at Long Island with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. RHP Alex Valverde (1-2, 4.39) faces righty Michael Dominguez (0-0, 4.91) in the opener. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







