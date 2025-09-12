Martin Ties HR Record in Win

Mason Martin belted a two-run homer down the right field line in the top of the fifth Thursday night, tying a franchise record with his 34th of the year. The blast helped to lead the Lancaster Stormers to a 7-2 win, completing a three-game sweep of the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at Meritus Park.

The win dropped Lancaster's magic number over Long Island to three. The Ducks defeated Lexington, 10-1, to avoid a sweep of their series against the Legends.

Martin's homer tied him with Caleb Gindl at the top of the single season leader board. Gindl launched 34 homers in the 2021 campaign.

It was one of three two-run hits for the Stormers on the night. Kevin Watson, Jr. staked the Stormers to their first lead with a two-out double inside the third base bag in the top of the fourth, scoring Martin and Quincy Hamilton for the 2-1 edge. Watson took third on the throw home and scored on a wild pitch by Quinton Martinez (1-8).

Martin's homer made it 5-1, and the Stormers tacked on two more in the seventh as the Hagerstown defense misplayed a two-out, bases-loaded pop up by Joe Campagna that fell untouched to the right side of the mound.

Matt Swarmer (2-4) allowed seven hits and a run in six innings of work. He walked one and struck out nine. The Boxcars picked up their lone run off the starter on a one-out RBI single to center by Aaron Takacs in the third.

It was also a frustrating night for the Boxcars, who outhit Lancaster, 10-7. Hagerstown left the bases loaded in the third and sixth innings against Swarmer. They scored their second run off reliever Keylan Killgore in the eighth, but Michael McAvene struck out Cary Arbolida with the bases loaded to end the threat. McAvene pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save.

Lancaster will host the Lexington Legends for a three-game weekend series starting Friday night. Noah Skirrow (15-3) will take the hill for the Stormers against right-hander Dustin Beggs (6-1). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Lancaster finished with a road record of 35-28...The Stormers ended the season at 16-8 against Hagerstown, but this was the first sweep...Swarmer matched his season high with the 9 K's...He threw his first quality start.







