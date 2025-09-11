Legends Power Past Ducks, 6-2, Behind Ferrer's Strong Start

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - The Lexington Legends continued their late-season push with a convincing 6-2 road victory over the Long Island Ducks on Wednesday night, powered by timely hitting and a quality start from right-hander Ben Ferrer.

Ferrer (4-4) set the tone on the mound, working six strong innings and allowing just one run on four hits while striking out three. He earned the win with the help of Lexington's offense, which broke through in the middle and late innings.

After plating two runs in the second, the Legends added insurance in the eighth with a three-run rally. EJ Cumbo delivered the big swing, a two-run single, scoring Xane Washington and Dylan Rock.

At the top of the order, Xane Washington sparked the offense with two hits, two runs scored, and a walk, while Brady Whalen stayed hot at the plate with a four-hit performance. Cumbo finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Curtis Terry added his league-leading 97th RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly.

The Ducks managed single runs in the sixth and eighth, but Lexington's bullpen trio of KalebSophy, Jimmy Loper, and Gil Luna combined for three innings of one-run ball to close it out. Luna struck out two in a clean ninth inning to secure the win.

In total, the Legends tallied 13 hits on the night, while holding Long Island to just six.

With the win, Lexington keeps pace in the Atlantic League South Division playoff race, remaining three games out of the final postseason spot with just seven games left to play.

The Legends and Ducks continue their three-game set on Thursday night in Central Islip. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. as Lexington looks to lock down another crucial win in the playoff chase.

The playoff race continues to heat up, and the Legends will return to Legends Field for the final three games of the 2025 season, September 16-18. The homestand features $2 Tuesday on September 16, an Education Day matinee on September 17, and the season finale on September 18 for Fan Appreciation Night, capped with "27 prizes for 27 outs" and beers starting at $2.







