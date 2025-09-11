Revs Slam FerryHawks with Dominant Effort

Published on September 11, 2025

(York, Pa.): Chris Williams' grand slam highlighted a high octane offensive effort and Mike Kickham became the first in York Revolution history to start a season with York 7-0, as the Revs pounded the Staten Island FerryHawks, 15-3 on Wednesday evening at WellSpan Park.

Staten Island plated a first inning run as Mark Contreras drove in his 90th of the season on a fielder's choice, but the edge was short-lived.

York went to work immediately with two in its half of the first. Jeremy Arocho opened things with a double toward the corner in left, and Caleb McNeely came through with an RBI single to left tying the game right away. McNeely stole second, and two batters later scored as Ryan Higgins slashed an RBI single through an open right side for a 2-1 lead.

Jeffrey Wehler added a towering RBI double high off the Arch Nemesis with two outs in the third, extending the lead to 3-1.

The offense erupted for a huge fourth inning, scoring six times for a monstrous 9-1 cushion. Jaylin Davis ignited the outburst with a double to left center prior to Arocho's infield single. McNeely was the first to cash in with his second RBI single of the night on a liner into right. Kyle Martin added an RBI on a fielder's choice grounder for the second run. Higgins reached on an infield single and Shayne Fontana slapped a single into left to load the bases. That set up Williams who blasted a rocket to left center for a grand slam home run, the Revs' fourth of the year and Williams' eighth home run of the season, all in his last 21 games.

All of that offense came in support of Kickham (11-8) who becomes the first pitcher in Revs history to start a season 7-0 with York, besting the mark set by Jon Olsen with six consecutive wins last season. The lefty allowed only the first inning run on six hits over his six innings, while walking two and striking out eight. He threw 65 of his 89 pitches for strikes and struck out the side twice, doing so to leave the bases loaded in the fourth and again to finish his outing in the sixth.

Brandon Lewis launched a three-run homer to left in the bottom of the sixth as the lead surged to 12-1 on his 15th of the year.

McNeely (3-for-6, three RBI) slugged a towering solo homer to left center in the bottom of the seventh to make it 13-1.

Reliever Josh Mollerus handled a perfect seventh but allowed a two-run homer to left field by Vaun Brown with two outs in the eighth as Staten Island made it a 13-3 game.

Arocho capped the Revs' offensive effort with their season high-tying 19th hit on a two-run single up the middle in the bottom of the eighth.

Alex Bustamante used a double play to help dodge three walks, closing it with a scoreless ninth as Arocho made a diving stop on a grounder at second to end it.

Arocho, McNeely, Fontana, and Lewis all had three-hit games. Fontana's was his second in-a-row as he also scored four times, tying a Revs season best set by Jalen Miller in the second game of the season (April 26 at Gastonia).

Notes: Kickham's 11 overall wins are tied for second most in the league; he takes over the league lead with 140 strikeouts and extends his league lead in innings, now at 145.0. Fontana (3-for-4) is now batting .411 since August 8 with hits in 27 of 29 games. York remains tied with High Point for the league's best overall record at 71-48 with seven games to play in the regular season. The Revs have won six of their last eight games and eight of the last 11 overall. York is 35-27 at home with the regular season home finale on tap for Thursday night.

