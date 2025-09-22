Stormers Return Home for Game 3

The Lancaster Stormers and York Revolution will meet for the division series for the fourth time in the last 19 years. York won the best-of-five series in five games in 2011. The following year, Lancaster swept the series to advance to the Championship Series. Last season, York won the series, 3- 1, en route to the Revs' fourth Atlantic League title.

Lancaster won the title in 2022 and 2023 and seeks to become the first team to win the ALPB three times in four years. York advanced to the playoffs by posting a 39-24 record in the first half, winning the division by four games over Long Island. The Stormers are 40-23 in the second half, also beating out Long Island. York won 13 of 21 games in the season series.

The Stormers lost both this past weekend to York. In game 1, York rallied in the 6th and the Stormers could not recover. In game 2, the Stormers started strong could not hold on to get the win. The series sits at 2-0 York as we approach game three at Penn Medicine Park!

Tickets for Games Three, Four, and Five of the Division Series at Penn Medicine Park are on sale now. Fans may purchase tickets for all three games, and tickets for any unplayed games can be refunded or applied to a 2026 ticket plan.

In addition, Sections 20, 21, and 22 will be designated as the EYE OF THE STORM -- the ultimate fan section. Fans seated here are asked to wear red and will be provided with noisemakers and signs to help fuel the Stormers' playoff push.

Tickets are available at LancasterStormers.com or at the BCF Group box office.







