2025 - A Silver Anniversary Spectacular Season

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks have completed the 2025 season, presented by Catholic Health, at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. This year marked the franchise's 25th Anniversary Season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

The milestone season featured numerous accolades and achievements, both on and off the field. None of those would have been possible without the support of the greatest fans in the Atlantic League. The entire Long Island Ducks organization would like to express its most sincere gratitude to everyone for their incredible support this season.

These accomplishments included:

For the fifth consecutive season, the Ducks led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance (292,467) and led the Atlantic League in average (4,717) attendance per game, both of which were increases from the 2024 season. Long Island has now welcomed an Atlantic League record 9,479,730 fans through the gates of Fairfield Properties Ballpark since the franchise's inaugural 2000 season.

The Ducks hosted eight past-capacity crowds in 2025, an increase from the 2024 campaign. Long Island has now welcomed 721 sold out crowds all-time, which is also an Atlantic League record.

A competitive run towards the Atlantic League playoffs, remaining in the race until the final weekend of the regular season. The team finished with a winning record (72-54) for the third consecutive season and 10th time in the past 11 seasons dating back to 2014. Long Island also saw an increase of eight wins from 2024.

Earning the 1,000th regular season home victory in franchise history. The team accomplished the feat with a 5-4 waddle-off win on August 4th against the Staten Island FerryHawks.

Six members of the 2025 Ducks had their contracts purchased by Major League organizations or foreign professional leagues. They included first basemen Ryan McBroom (SSG Landers, Korea) and Seth Beer (Philadelphia Phillies), infielder Lizandro Rodriguez (Toronto Blue Jays) and pitchers John Gant (Kansas City Royals), Zach Plesac (St. Louis Cardinals) and Tyler Beede (Diablos Rojos del Mexico).

Troy Viola was named the 2025 Team MVP, presented by Delmonte-Smelson Jewelers. The first-year Duck led the team and ranked second in the Atlantic League with 123 games played. He also led the Ducks with 34 doubles, good for fifth-most in the league, and 87 RBIs, which ranked him 10th in the ALPB. Defensively, he showcased a terrific glove at third base, leading all Atlantic Leaguers in assists and putouts at the hot corner.

Five Ducks alumni played in the Major Leagues in 2025. They included right-handed pitchers Tyler Zuber (2024) with the Mets and Marlins; Robert Stock (2023) with the Red Sox; and Michael Tonkin (2019, '21) with the Twins; and left-handed pitchers Rob Zastryzny (2021) with the Brewers; and Rich Hill (2015) with the Royals.

The debut of a brand new artificial playing surface at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The new FieldTurf playing surface, installed by local supplier LandTek, included full replacement of the entire playing surface, pitching mound and bullpens as well as the installation of a new padded outfield wall. The new turf field improved efficiency by saving millions of gallons of water and was more environmentally friendly by eliminating the need for fertilizer and chemicals on the playing surface.

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Ducks baseball, making the Ducks the first franchise to play 25 seasons in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The team hosted a special celebration on April 26, which included the return of four members of the Ducks 25th Anniversary Team, and wore special Silver Anniversary jerseys throughout the course of the season. Several 25th Anniversary themed promotional giveaways also took place during the year, including replica jerseys, magnet schedules, team card sets and commemorative tickets.

Four different charitable jersey auctions that celebrated various themes. The team wore special jerseys for the Fourth of July, Jewish Heritage Night, Tribute to LI Ducks Hockey Night and Breast Cancer Awareness Night. These jerseys were each auctioned off via the LiveSource mobile app, with net proceeds from each benefiting the QuackerJack Foundation, the charitable arm of the Ducks, and local charitable organizations or coalitions.

Ducks President/Chief Business Officer Michael Pfaff and Manager Lew Ford were inducted into the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame. They joined Owner/Founder/CEO Frank Boulton (Class of 2003), late co-Owner and co-Founder Bud Harrelson (Class of 1992) and former outfielder Justin Davies (Class of 2007) as members of the Ducks to be represented in the Hall of Fame.

The 2026 season Long Island Ducks baseball will begin on Tuesday, April 21, when the Ducks host the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Season ticket plans and sponsorship opportunities are now available, with mini plans, group tickets, birthday party packages and individual game tickets going on sale at a later date. For more information, please call the Ducks at (631) 940-3825 or visit LIDucks.com.

