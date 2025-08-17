Comeback Sputters as Charleston Tops Rockers

Published on August 16, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The High Point Rockers mounted a late-inning rally for the second straight night but came up short of the Charleston Dirty Birds, 9-7, Saturday night at GoMart Park. The Dirty Birds have taken three of the first five games of the series.

The loss leaves the Rockers at 59-39 on the season and 18-17 in the second half. Charleston is 45-54 overall and 15-21 in the second half.

The Rockers got off to a quick start, tallying three times in the first inning. Ian Yetsko led off the game with a single to center, moved to third on a single to right by Drew Mendoza and then scored on Ben Aklinski's sac fly to center. Alex Dickerson then drew a walk from Charleston starter Luis de Avila (W, 4-1) in front of Nick Longhi who slapped a single to right to score Mendoza and send Dickerson to third. Charleston first baseman Keon Barnum made a diving stop of Max Viera's grounder but Dickerson scored on the play as the Rockers went up 3-0.

High Point starting pitcher Mike Devine threw just three pitches before crumpling on the mound with an apparent arm injury. He left the mound accompanied by trainer Joe Geck and manager Jamie Keefe before Daniel Blair came on from the bullpen.

The Birds scored two off Blair in the third on a wild pitch and a sac fly from Joseph Rosa. Charleston took the lead with three runs in the fifth off Scott Rouse (l, 1-3). Rosa hit a two-run double and Chad Sedio added an RBI single as Charleston moved ahead 5-3.

The Rockers scratched back a run in the sixth on a double by Nolan Watson and a run-scoring single from D.J. Burt to trail 5-4.

Charleston added four unearned runs in the sixth off Win Scott. An error by Viera at third opened the door to RBI singles from James Nelson and Rosa and a two-run homer from Barnum.

The Rockers rallied in the eighth with three runs to pull to within two at 9-7. Back-to-back doubles from Viera and Brewer brought in one run. Nolan Watson was hit by a pitch and D.J. Burt lined a single to center to score a second run. Drew Mendoza reached on a dropped third strike to load the bases and Aklinski drew a walk to bring in the third run of the inning. Dickerson then lined into an unassisted double play to the shortstop Rosa to get the Birds out of the inning.

Charleston's Reibyn Corona (S, 1) put the Rockers down in order in the ninth for his first save of the season.

Burt led the Rockers offense with four hits and two RBI.

The final game of the six-game series has a 3:04 p.m. first pitch on Sunday afternoon at GoMart Park. High Point will send RHP Erich Uelmen (3-3, 3.31) to the mound to face Charleston RHP Anthony Diaz (2-2, 4.50). Rocker fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

High Point will start a six-game homestand with the Lexington Legends on Tuesday, August 19 at Truist Point at 6:35 p.m.

NOTES: Nick Longhi celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday.







