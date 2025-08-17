Stormers Tie Runs Record

Published on August 16, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers scored 10 runs and had teddy bears thrown on the field before Staten Island could record an out on Saturday evening.

Despite some big FerryHawks rallies, the game never got close. Lancaster tied its franchise records for runs scored in a game en route to a 23-12 victory, the club's tenth straight win. The Stormers also scored 23 in a victory over York at Penn Medicine Park, April 29, 2022.

Nick Ward took the first pitch from Ryan Kehoe (2-2) in center field for a hit. Mason Martin followed with a walk. Joseph Carpenter battled back from an 0-2 count and singled into left to score the first run. Nick Lucky and Kevin Watson, Jr. followed with doubles for a 4-0 lead. Watson stole third and scored on Joe Campagna's single to the hole at shortstop. Alex Isola tripled off the left field wall for a 6-0 lead. He scored on Yeison Coca's "Baltimore Chop" single over the mound. Slater Schield was hit by a pitch before Ward crushed a three-run homer beyond the upper signs in right center.

That brought a rain of teddy bears onto the field, mirroring a promotion for the nearby Hershey Bears. It held up the game for another few minutes but also gave time for Trayson Kubo to settle down, and the right-hander reliever retired the side in order afterwards.

The rest of the night was filled with all types of baseball insanity. Seven more batters were hit by pitches. Staten Island's Tyler Dearden went 4-for-4 with three RBI in a game his team lost by 11 runs. Cristhian Rodriguez also had a magnificent night with three hits and four RBI.

On the Lancaster side, Ward finished with four hits and five RBI. Campagna had four hits and drove in four. Carpenter also knocked in four while Watson scored four and drove in three, compiling three extra base hits along the way.

The game even featured a return to the Penn Medicine Park mound for Pablo Sandoval. Unlike in his 5 1/3 shutout innings in a start last September, the Stormers even got to him for three runs in the seventh on doubles by Ward, Watson and Campagna.

Then, with everyone exhausted by the bottom of the eighth, the final six outs went by in a flash to end the night.

Michael McAvene (6-3) got through five innings for Lancaster, allowing eight hits and four runs, to earn the win.

The Stormers will send right-hander Noah Bremer (7-2) to the hill on Sunday against right-hander Alex Mack (3-2). Fans may tune into the game on FloBaseball, beginning at 1:55.

NOTES: The total of 35 runs matched the highest scoring game in Stormers history (25-10 loss to Long Island) and came within three of the league record...Carpenter matched his longest hitting streak of the season at nine games...The game was played in front of 8,162, the largest crowd at Penn Medicine Park in 2025...Lancaster used new pitchers Maceo Campbell and Brendan White late in the game...Staten Island used 12 position players; Lancaster used 11...Eleven players took the mound...The game was the third in the last five that lasted in excess of three and one-half hours.

Subject: Lan 23, SI 12 (box) Yes, you are reading that right...

Game Date: 08/16/2025

Staten Island Ferry Hawks 12 AT Lancaster Stormers 23

YTD YTD

Staten Island AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Diaz, E 2B 5 1 0 0 .303 Ward, N 3B 6 3 4 5 .314

Contreras, M CF 5 2 2 0 .289 Martin, M 1B 3 2 0 1 .305

Scheffler, M C 3 1 0 0 .336 Carpenter, J RF 5 2 2 4 .277

Dearden, T DH 4 1 4 3 .353 Lucky, N CF,SS 4 3 2 2 .288

Osuna, A 1B 2 0 0 0 .247 Watson Jr., CF,LF 5 4 3 3 .231

Brown, V LF,P 4 0 1 1 .278 Campagna, J DH 6 3 4 4 .265

Sandoval, P 3B,P 5 1 2 1 .235 Isola, A C 1 3 1 1 .258

Decker, N RF 0 0 0 0 .214 Semo, A C,PH 2 0 1 0 .231

Maggi, D 1B,3B 4 2 1 1 .257 Coca, Y SS 3 2 1 2 .248

Rodriguez, C SS 4 3 3 4 .276 Alexander, E LF 1 0 0 0 .229

Johnson, K LF,RF 4 1 1 2 .286 Schield, S 2B 4 1 0 1 .238

40 12 14 12 40 23 18 23

Staten Island 0 0 2 0 2 6 0 2 0 - 12 14 0

Lancaster 10 1 6 0 3 0 3 0 x - 23 18 1

2B--Contreras, M CF (20), Rodriguez, C SS (9), Ward, N 3B (24), Lucky, N

CF,SS (23), Watson Jr., CF,LF 2 (16), Campagna, J DH 2 (18), Semo, A C,PH

(10). 3B--Isola, A C (1). HR--Rodriguez, C SS (12), Johnson, K LF,RF (3),

Ward, N 3B (14), Carpenter, J RF (13), Watson Jr., CF,LF (15).

RBI--Dearden, T DH 3 (14), Brown, V LF,P (5), Sandoval, P 3B,P (52),

Maggi, D 1B,3B (22), Rodriguez, C SS 4 (37), Johnson, K LF,RF 2 (17),

TOTALS 12 (0), Ward, N 3B 5 (59), Martin, M 1B (73), Carpenter, J RF 4

(55), Lucky, N CF,SS 2 (66), Watson Jr., CF,LF 3 (58), Campagna, J DH 4

(27), Isola, A C (54), Coca, Y SS 2 (34), Schield, S 2B (21), TOTALS 23

(0). HP--Diaz, E 2B (13), Scheffler, M C (6), Johnson, K LF,RF (5), Martin,

M 1B (5), Lucky, N CF,SS (7), Isola, A C (6), Coca, Y SS (5), Schield, S 2B

(2). SF--Ward, N 3B (8), Carpenter, J RF (7). SB--Watson Jr., CF,LF (38).

E--Isola, A C (12).

LOB--Staten Island 10, Lancaster 8. DP--S. Schield(2B) - Y. Coca(SS) - M.

Martin(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Staten Island

Kehoe, R (L,2-2) 0.0 6 7 7 1 0 0 7.17

Kubo, T 2.1 5 8 8 2 0 3 8.43

Zguro, M 1.2 2 4 4 4 0 0 9.00

Roe, N 1.0 1 1 1 0 0 0 4.82

Sandoval, P 2.0 4 3 3 1 1 0 13.50

Brown, V 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

8 18 23 23 8 1 3

Lancaster

McAvene, M (W,6-3) 5.0 8 4 4 1 5 1 5.34

Alexy, A 0.1 3 6 4 2 1 1 12.32

Campbell, M 1.2 1 0 0 2 0 0 0.00

White, B 1.0 2 2 2 1 1 0 18.00

Johnson, K 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 5.11

9 14 12 10 6 9 2

WP--Alexy, A (10). HB--Kubo, T 2 (12), Roe, N 3 (7), McAvene, M 2 (11),

White, B (1). SO--Diaz, E 2, Contreras, M, Osuna, A 2, Brown, V, Sandoval,

P 2, Johnson, K, Coca, Y. BB--Contreras, M, Scheffler, M 2, Brown, V,

Maggi, D, Rodriguez, C, Martin, M 2, Lucky, N, Watson Jr., K, Isola, A 2,

Coca, Y, Schield, S. BF--Kehoe, R 7 (111), Kubo, T 16 (289), Zguro, M 11

(32), Roe, N 7 (93), Sandoval, P 11 (11), Brown, V 3 (3), McAvene, M 24

(376), Alexy, A 7 (221), Campbell, M 8 (8), White, B 7 (7), Johnson, K 3

(108). P-S--Kehoe, R 27-14, Kubo, T 57-28, Zguro, M 36-13, Roe, N 29-18,

Sandoval, P 37-23, Brown, V 20-13, McAvene, M 90-61, Alexy, A 27-12,

Campbell, M 29-17, White, B 25-15, Johnson, K 12-8.

T--3:33. A--8162

Weather:

Plate Umpire - Andrew Eng, Field Umpire #1 - Gavin Holdgreve, Field Umpire #3 - Rex Engstrand







Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2025

