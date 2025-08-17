Lexington Homers Three Times in One Inning to Defeat Gastonia

Published on August 16, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Legends get the win 12-4 in front of a crowd of 3,200 as their back-and-forth with the Gastonia Ghost Peppers continues. The Legends got out to an early lead in the first, off hits from Brady Whalen and Brian Fuentes. Lexington's scoring took off in the third when Whalen, Fuentes, and Xane Washington all left the yard to truly pull away. The Legends continued to pile on in the fifth when Whalen and Washington laid down RBI hits.

The Legends look to get back on track after their bats went silent the night before. With the Legends dropping back to a game and a half of first place, Gastonia, these final two games have become must-wins. The Legends handed the start to Colton Eastman, and the Ghost Peppers gave the start to Ljay Newsome.

Lexington was able to jump out to an early lead in the bottom of the first, sparked by Xane Washington's lead-off single. Washington was subsequently driven in by an RBI hit from Brady Whalen. Brian Fuentes followed this up with an RBI single of his own to give the Legends an early 2-0 lead. The Legends' defense was able to turn a quick double play in the top of the second, but Jack Reinheimer was able to hit a solo home run to make it a 2-1 ballgame. The Legends' offense came to life in the third inning, starting with a two-run homer from Curtis Terry. This was then followed by another two-run blast, this time hit by Fuentes. Ryan McCarthy was then able to score on an error before Xane Washington capped it off with a solo shot to make it 7-1 going into the middle innings.

The Ghost Peppers would start to claw away at the lead in the fourth when Carter Aldrete's single was followed by a home run from Ethan Skender. Cole Roederer would then lay down an RBI single in the top of the fifth as Gastonia continued to try and close in on Lexington. This would not faze the Legends one bit as they got right back to scoring in the bottom of the fifth as Washington laid down an RBI single before Isaias Quiroz came home on an error. This was not the end of the scoring in the fifth as Brady Whalen laid down an RBI double that brought in two runs, making it a 12-4 ballgame. Jimmy Loper came in for relief in the top of the sixth, and he was able to tally his first strikeout of the game and protect the Legends' lead going into the final three frames.

Andy Atwood laid down a lead-off single to get the Legends' offense started in the seventh, but Gastonia was able to turn a double play before he could come in. Gastonia got one more run in off a Carter Aldrete lead-off solo shot in the eighth, but Loper was able to tally two more strikeouts before the Ghost Peppers could plate anything else. The Legends' infield would end the game on a high note as they turned a double play to secure the win.

Lexington wins 12-5 as they get back within half a game of the Ghost Peppers. The win is given to Colton Eastman, who secured his 750th career strikeout and improved his record to 7-6 on the season, and the loss is handed to Ljay Newsome, whose record goes to 2-3 on the year. The Legends and Ghost Peppers will face off in the rubber match on Sunday, the 17th, for a Sunday Funday with first pitch slated for 2 PM EST.







Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.