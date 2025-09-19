Legends Close 25th Anniversary Season at Legends Field

September 19, 2025

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends closed out their 25th Anniversary Season, presented by Lexington Clinic, on Thursday night at Legends Field, falling 9-3 to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in front of 1,921 fans on Fan Appreciation Night.

Lexington opened the scoring in the first inning when JT Riddle doubled and came around to score. Brenden Dixon added a solo home run in the third, and EJ Cumbo collected two hits with an RBI, but the Legends were limited to three runs on eight hits.

Southern Maryland broke the game open with a five-run third inning, capped by a three-run home run from Jamari Baylor. Jackson Lofton and Sam Dexter also homered for the Blue Crabs, who finished with 11 hits on the night. Connor Overton earned the win, striking out nine over six innings.

Dustin Beggs took the loss for Lexington, working five innings with four strikeouts. Adam Atwood added two hits and an RBI in the effort.

"This season was a special one for the Legends as we celebrated 25 years of professional baseball in Lexington," said Legends General Manager Justin Ferrarella. "We are grateful to our fans, partners, and the entire community for their support throughout this milestone season."

With the loss, the Legends' 25th Anniversary Season presented by Lexington Clinic comes to a close. The club will now turn its attention to preparations for the 2026 campaign.







