Legends Drop Extra-Inning Heartbreaker to Stormers

Published on September 15, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LANCASTER, Pa. - The Lexington Legends saw a late lead slip away and ultimately fell 8-7 in 10 innings to the Lancaster Stormers on Sunday afternoon at Penn Medicine Park.

Nic Laio was outstanding on the mound, tossing seven scoreless innings with five strikeouts while allowing just five hits. Backed by his effort, Lexington carried a 3-0 lead into the late innings.

The Legends broke it open in the eighth, scoring three times to make it 6-0. Brian Fuentes delivered the big blow with a two-run double, part of his three-hit, five-RBI performance.

Lancaster chipped away with two runs in the bottom of the eighth, then stormed back with a four-run ninth to tie the game at 6-6. Lexington scratched out a run in the top of the 10th on Fuentes' RBI single, but the Stormers answered with two in the bottom half to walk it off.

Fuentes finished with three hits, including a home run, and drove in five. Ronnie Dawson collected two hits, including a double, and scored once. Dylan Rock doubled, scored three runs, and added an RBI, while Xane Washington and Mason Dinesen each contributed extra-base hits as Lexington pounded out 11 hits on the day.

Jimmy Loper (5-2) was charged with the loss after pitching the 10th inning.

The Legends return home for their final three games of the regular season, September 16-18 at Legends Field. The homestand features $2 Tuesday at 6:45pm, Education Day on Wednesday with an 11:00 a.m. first pitch, and Fan Appreciation Night presented by Great Clips on Thursday, capped with "27 prizes for 27 outs" and ice cold beers starting at just $2.







Atlantic League Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.