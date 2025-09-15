Revs Take Finale at Long Island, Knocking Ducks out of Playoffs

(Central Islip, NY): Miles Simington and Shayne Fontana made game-saving defensive plays and Caleb McNeely launched a go-ahead three-run homer as the York Revolution salvaged Sunday's series finale with a 5-3 victory over the Long Island Ducks in front of 4,952 fans at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Revs eliminate the Ducks from postseason contention, setting up a division series showdown vs Lancaster that begins Saturday night in York. The Revs conclude the regular season with a series in Staten Island that begins Tuesday night.

York grabbed the initial lead as Simington hammered a rocket to right for a solo homer in the top of the second.

The Revs turned to Grayson Thurman as an opener on Sunday and the righty handled a scoreless first inning.

Original scheduled starter Kevin Miranda took over in the second and was met with three singles from his first four batters, culminating with Troy Viola's two-run knock to left as Long Island took a 2-1 lead.

Miranda (4-3) rebounded to retire 11 of his final 13 batters including each of his last six faced, handling four innings to earn the win.

Long Island starter Juan Hillman (9-6) retired 10 in-a-row and every batter with the exception of Simington's homer through the first five innings, but York rallied to take the lead in the sixth. Elvis Peralta sparked it with a leadoff single to right and stole second before Jaylin Davis walked. Jalen Miller nailed a liner to left but it was caught for the first out. McNeely followed and came through with a towering three-run opposite field homer to right center, suddenly surging the Revs ahead with a 4-2 lead.

Ian Churchill took over out of the Revs bullpen and stranded two runners in a scoreless sixth.

Josh Mollerus was tagged for a run on Ivan Castillo's two-out bloop single plopped into shallow right center as the lead shrunk to 4-3 in the seventh. Lefty Jimmy Burnette took over to face Seth Beer, and kept the Revs in front thanks to one of the great defensive plays of the season as Simington leapt at the wall in right center and reached over to bring back a would-be home run, preserving the Revs' lead in jaw dropping fashion.

York loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth but the Revs were unable to add on as Long Island reliever Sal Romano logged a shallow fly out and a double play grounder on which Ryan Higgins was ruled out at first despite the Revs vehemently arguing that he had beaten the relay which would have resulted in a run.

York's defense held strong, helping Brendan Cellucci through a scoreless eighth as the lead was kept intact. Taylor Kohlwey led off with a single to left center and advanced on an error as the tying run was at second with no outs. Cellucci notched a groundout to keep Kohlwey at second. With one out Cody Thomas singled to right, but with Kohlwey attempting to score, Fontana came up firing and nailed the potential tying run at the plate for his seventh outfield assist in a York uniform. Cellucci finished off the inning, striking out Troy Viola to leave the tying run at second.

Chris Williams led off the ninth, belting his 10th homer in 24 games on a shot off the videoboard in left center as the insurance run made it a 5-3 lead.

Cam Robinson logged his 16th save with a scoreless ninth.

Notes: York snaps a three-game losing streak, one shy of a season-high. Long Island's three-game winning streak is halted. The Revs are again tied for the league's best record at 72-51 and a league best 37-23 on the road.

Up Next: The Revs visit the FerryHawks for the final series of the regular season beginning Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. York fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.







