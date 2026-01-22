Bright Nights Turns Holiday Magic into Meaningful Support for Local Causes

(York, PA): The return of Spruce'd Up: A Celebration of Trees as part of Bright Nights once again brought the community together this holiday season. Local businesses and nonprofits sponsored festive tree displays, adding to the holiday atmosphere throughout the event. Bright Nights visitors were encouraged to vote for their favorite tree, with each participating organization earning the chance to receive funding toward its mission in York County, generously donated by Traditions Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank.

Following the conclusion of voting, the top three organizations winning the public votes are:

- 1st Place: NAMI York-Adams Counties PA - winning $1,000

- 2nd Place: York County SPCA - winning $750

- 3rd Place: House of Hope - winning $500

In addition to the funding awarded to winning nonprofits by Traditions Bank, organizers from the York Revolution committed to donating $1 from every Bright Nights ticket to Give Local York. Today, the Revolution is proud to present a check for $10,516 to Give Local York as part of their ongoing partnership.

"We get to live and work in a great community, and seeing the positive impact of local nonprofits and the work they do is just one of the many reasons everyone benefits from bringing visitors to downtown York," said Ben Shipley, President and General Manager of the Revolution.

In its second year of the annual event, Bright Nights, welcomed visitors over 22 nights of holiday magic.







