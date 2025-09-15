High Point Rockers Set Playoff Schedule

Published on September 15, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have announced their playoff schedule for the upcoming Atlantic League playoffs.

As the ALPB South Division first half champion, the Rockers had their choice of home field advantage. The Rockers will open the best-of-five series with the South Division second half champion Gastonia Ghose Peppers on Saturday, September 20 at Gastonia's CaroMont Health Park at 7 p.m.. Game two of the series will also be in Gastonia on Sunday, September 21 at 4 p.m.

The Rockers will then be home for as many as three games. High Point will host game three of the series on Tuesday, September 23 at 7 p.m. at Truist Point. The Rockers would also play at home on Wednesday, September 24 and Thursday, September 25, if games four and five are necessary. Both those games would be at 7 p.m.

The Rockers are in the playoffs for the fourth time in the past six seasons and will meet Gastonia for the South Championship Series for the third time. In 2022, High Point beat Gastonia in five games to advance to the League Championship Series. In 2023, the Ghost Peppers claimed game five from High Point to advance to the LCS.

The winner of the South Championship Series will advance to the League Championship Series against one of the two North Division champions, the York Revolution or Lancaster Stormers.

Tickets are available online at www.HighPointRockers.com and also at the Truist Point Box Office on Gatewood Ave. Discounted playoff tickets are available through Thursday with all seats going for $10 per game. On Friday, September 19, prices will increase to $12 per seat. Catalyst Club seats are available for $40 per seat. Group pricing is discounted to $8 per ticket through Thursday.

All postseason tickets are automatically included in Rockers season ticket holders packages.







Atlantic League Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.