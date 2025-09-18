Lexington Secures a Winning Record with Mid-Day Win

Published on September 17, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - The Legends earned a 4-1 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in front of more than 2,600 fans on Wednesday morning, clinching their first winning season since 2018.

Starter Colton Eastman delivered six shutout innings to pick up his 11th win of the year. Lexington built an early lead behind RBIs from Andy Atwood and Ronnie Dawson, while Dylan Rock and EJ Cumbo sparked the offense with timely hits. The bullpen trio of Carson Lambert, Gil Luna, and Jimmy Loper closed it out, with Loper recording his fifth save of the season.

With the win, Lexington improved to 64-61, securing a winning record for the first time in seven years.

The Legends close out the 2025 season on Thursday, September 18, with Fan Appreciation Night presented by Great Clips. Fans can enjoy 27 prizes for 27 outs, $2 beers courtesy of Coors Light, and are encouraged to arrive early for a special awards ceremony prior to first pitch at 6:45 PM EST.







