Revs Edged in Extras at Staten Island

Published on September 17, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Staten Island, NY): The York Revolution dropped the opening game of the regular season's final series, 3-2 in 10 innings to the Staten Island FerryHawks on Tuesday night at Staten Island University Hospital Northwell Health Community Park.

Chris Vallimont got the start for the Revs and went two scoreless innings in his final playoff tune up. With two strikeouts on the night, the right hander finishes his regular season with 119 strikeouts, moving past James Simmons (2016) for ninth on the club's single-season list while breaking a tie with Rommie Lewis for tenth on the career list (187).

Alex Valverde handled the next chunk of the game in his final outing before the postseason, working 3.2 scoreless frames with four strikeouts.

York missed opportunities offensively early in the game, squandering a two-out double from Kyle Martin in the first inning and leadoff doubles from Shayne Fontana in the second and from Jaylin Davis in the third. The Revs had several hard hit outs as Staten Island starter Ryan Kehoe took advantage of winds gusting straight in from right field.

The Revs struck first in the top of the sixth. After Martin was hit by a pitch, Caleb McNeely nailed a one-out double to left to put runners at second and third. Fontana capitalized with a sac fly on a liner to center for the game's first run and his 80th RBI of the season.

Ian Churchill relieved Valverde with two on and two out in the sixth, retiring Tyler Dearden on a ground out to first to preserve the 1-0 lead.

Staten Island went ahead an inning later as Cristhian Rodriguez tucked an opposite field two-run homer down the left field line with two outs in the seventh for a 2-1 advantage. It was Rodriguez' 16th homer in just 71 games with Staten Island this season after managing just seven long balls in 332 previous career games while playing in the Marlins organization.

York rallied to answer in the eighth as Jalen Miller reached on an infield single and swiped second for his 57th steal of the year. After getting caught attempting to take third on a grounder, Miller stayed in a rundown long enough for McNeely to reach second. That set the stage for Fontana who pounded a two-out RBI single up the middle for his 40th RBI with York, plating McNeely to square the score at 2-2.

Grayson Thurman kept the game tied, retiring the side in order against the top of the FerryHawks lineup in the ninth.

In a game that had zipped along with quick outs on both sides and was on pace to be played in two hours much of the night, the teams waited out an 18-minute delay in the middle of the ninth inning as the ballpark lights on the right field tower went out. Jimmy Burnette withstood the delay after having been ready to begin the inning, and stranded two in a scoreless ninth to force extras.

York was unable to advance leadoff runner Jeffrey Wehler from second as Brian McKenna (3-0) earned the win out of the Staten Island bullpen.

David Melfi's sac bunt advanced Rodriguez to third as the winning run in the bottom of the tenth. Cam Robinson (5-4) struck out Kolby Johnson (3-for-5) for the second out with the infield in, but Vaun Brown was able to reach a two-strike offering and poke the game-winning single up the middle as the Revs suffered just their third walk-off defeat of the season and first since June 8.

The Revs fall to 72-52 with the loss, one game behind High Point for the league's best overall record with two games to go in the regular season.

York will aim to even the series Wednesday at 6:30pm as lefty Mike Kickham (11-8, 4.47) starts against Hawks righty Nate Roe (0-1, 3.64). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:10 p.m.







