Lexington Falls 5-1 as Blue Crabs Rally Late

Published on September 17, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - The Legends returned home after a six-game road trip to open their final homestand of the season with a three-game set against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Though Lexington has been eliminated from playoff contention, the club is still fighting to finish above .500 for the first time since 2018.

Right-hander Ben Ferrer got the start for the Legends and was sharp early, working three scoreless innings. He stranded a runner in scoring position in the fourth before surrendering the game's first run on a two-out solo home run by Giovanni Digiacomo in the fifth.

Lexington managed just two hits through five innings - a single from Jerry Huntzinger in the third and a two-out knock from Xane Washington in the fifth. Both runners were left on base as the game remained 1-0 heading into the late innings.

The Legends finally broke through in the seventh when Andy Atwood singled, stole both second and third, and came home on a wild pitch to tie the game at 1-1. But Southern Maryland answered right back in the eighth. Cael Chatham delivered a two-run double and later scored on a fielder's choice, before Jamari Baylor capped the rally with a two-run single to make it 5-1 Blue Crabs.

Lexington tried to mount a rally in the ninth after Mason Dinesen drew a walk and EJ Cumbo followed with a single, but Blue Crabs reliever Brandon McCabe shut the door with a strikeout to end it.

The win went to Rafi Vazquez (4-3), while Legends reliever Simon Gregersen (0-2) took the loss.

The Legends and Blue Crabs continue their series on Wednesday, September 17th, with an Education Day game at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 AM EST. Fan Appreciation Night presented by Great Clips on Thursday, capped with "27 prizes for 27 outs" and ice-cold beers starting at just $2.







