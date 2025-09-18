Stormers Walk off on Ducks in 10 Innings

Published on September 17, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 5-4 in walk-off fashion in 10 innings on Wednesday evening in the middle game of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

The Ducks took a 1-0 advantage just two batters into the ballgame thanks to a one-out, solo home run to right center field off the bat of River Town versus Stormers starting pitcher Matt Swarmer. Lancaster tied the game at one against Long Island starter Ryan Sandberg in the second courtesy of an RBI groundout produced by Danny Amaral.

The Flock went back out in front 3-1 in the sixth on a two-out, opposite-field two-run home run to right produced by Ronaldo Flores. The Stormers got to within a run at 3-2 one half-inning later on Joe Campagna's solo homer to right with two men away. Lancaster took their first lead of the ballgame at 4-3 in the seventh by way of a two-run home run to right center field by Nick Lucky.

Down to their last strike in the ninth, Long Island tied the game at four as River Town plated Troy Viola from third base with a run-scoring infield single. With the bases loaded and one out in the home half of the tenth, Scott Kelly drove in Mason Martin from third base with an RBI single to give the Stormers the win in extras.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Sandberg gave up just one run on two hits in five innings of work to go along with five walks and three strikeouts. Swarmer allowed one run on four hits across five innings on the mound, walking one and striking out four. Michael McAvene (7-4) was the winner in relief after retiring all three. Ramon Santos (4-1) suffered the loss, giving up an unearned run on one hit and a pair of walks in four batters faced.

Town had a pair of hits, two RBIs, a run scored, a walk and a stolen base, while Flores also tallied two hits and two RBIs.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their three-game set and the 2025 season on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Leonardo Taveras (0-0, 0.00) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers righty Luke McCollough (0-3, 5.29).

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time.







