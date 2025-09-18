Peppers and Boxcars combine for 37 hits, Hagerstown snaps Gastonia's winning streak

Published on September 17, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - Despite rallying for six straight runs to take the lead in the seventh inning, the Ghost Peppers fell to the Flying Boxcars on Wednesday afternoon, 14-13, in a game that featured 37 hits.

Hagerstown got off to an immediate 4-0 lead in the first inning off Ljay Newsome.

The Peppers then battled back, chipping away inning by inning until they managed to take a 12-9 lead after the seventh-inning stretch. But the Boxcars responded with five consecutive runs off the Gastonia bullpen, scoring three off Sam Bordner in the ninth to take a late lead.

Bryce Cannon hit a game-winning two-run shot off Bordner, a towering drive to right field. In doing so, Cannon hit for the cycle, previously recording a double, a pair of singles and a triple.

Gastonia kept pace with the Hagerstown offense, crushing four homers on Wednesday.

Carter Aldrete and Nate Scantlin each went yard in the third inning, with Aldrete connecting on his 17th homer in his 46th game with the team.

Scantlin's long ball went to the opposite field, as did his second home run that he hit in the seventh to give Gastonia a 10-9 advantage.

The other homer was off the bat of Dalton Guthrie - a three-run blast to left that evened the game at 9 in the sixth. Guthrie's blast was the team's 200th homer on the season, as the Peppers have now hit 200+ home runs in three straight seasons.

Gastonia became the only organization in ALPB history to have multiple 200+ home run seasons in 2024, and now they've become the first to have three.

Following Scantlin's second long ball, Eric De La Rosa picked up his third hit of the game and proceeded to steal second and third base. His swipe of third was his 50th steal of the year, becoming the first player in franchise history to join the 20-50 club.

Gastonia rallied in the bottom of the ninth, with Justin Wylie doubling in Jonny Barditch and Carter Aldrete coming up as the winning run, but Carlo Reyes picked up his fourth punchout and recorded the win.

The Peppers finish off the regular season against Hagerstown on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.







