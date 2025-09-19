Gastonia wins regular season finale, Peppers blank Hagerstown 6-0

Published on September 18, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - Justin Wylie surpassed 100 RBIs in Gastonia's season finale, as the Ghost Peppers blanked Hagerstown 6-0 and won its 40th game of the second half on Thursday night.

Wylie entered Thursday with a team-leading 99 RBIs. The ALPB Midseason All-Star plated two on a triple to right-center field in the fifth inning, bringing his season total to 101. He ended the season leading the Peppers in homers (29), RBIs (101), runs scored (124) and leading the league in walks (89).

Wylie's two-run triple capped off a four-run fifth - the first four runs of the game.

Nate Scantlin hit an opposite-field two-run homer an inning later - his 17th of the season - to make it 6-0.

The Gastonia staff was tremendous in the finale, allowing just two hits in the shutout. Thomas King went four hitless innings, striking out six batters. He was followed by Zac Westcott, Bryan Blanton, Duane Underwood Jr. and Ryan Hennen, combining for five scoreless frames.

Gastonia finished off the second half with a 40-23 record, tied with Lancaster for the best record in the league. The Ghost Peppers turn their attention to Saturday night, with Game 1 of the South Division Championship Series looming.

Matt Hartman will get the ball for the Peppers, while Fin Del Bonta-Smith gets the start for High Point.

First pitch of the ALPB Playoffs is at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at CaroMont Health Park.







