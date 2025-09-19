Revs Finish Regular Season on Record Setting Note

Published on September 18, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Staten Island, NY): The York Revolution set a franchise record for doubles in a game and wrapped up the third winningest regular season in franchise history with a 15-10 win over the Staten Island FerryHawks on Thursday morning/afternoon at SIUH Northwell Health Community Park.

York finishes the regular season with a 74-52 record, tied with High Point for the league's top mark as they finish first overall for the first time in franchise history. Their .587 winning percentage is third highest behind only last year's mark (80-45, .640) and the 2011 club (73-51, .589).

The Revs came out firing with three in the first inning. Jalen Miller started things with a walk and promptly stole second and third, becoming the second player in Revs history to 60 steals, increasing his league-leading total. After Jeremy Arocho walked, Kyle Martin (4-for-6) smacked an RBI single up the middle for the game's first run. Two batters later, Shayne Fontana (3-for-4, four RBI) nailed a two-run double down the right field line and the Revs were off and running with a 3-0 lead.

Staten Island used three singles to score against York starter Braden Scott in the bottom of the first as Tyler Dearden's knock made it a 3-1 game, but the Revs responded right away.

Jaylin Davis led off the second with a rip down the left field line for a double, and Omar Veloz secured his first Revs hit with an RBI double to left center. After advancing to third on Miller's grounder, Veloz scored on an Arocho ground ball as the lead stood at 5-1.

Ryan Higgins (3-for-5) clobbered a homer to left on the first pitch of the third inning as his 21st of the year made it a 6-1 game.

Staten Island rallied for three in the bottom of the third after Scott had the first two outs. Mark Contreras served a single into shallow right to keep the inning alive and Dearden reached on an infield single. After a walk loaded the bases, Alberto Osuna came through with a two-run single to left. Drew Maggi added an infield single that plated one more as the York lead shrunk to 6-4.

The Revs erupted for five runs in the fifth, reasserting control. Fontana belted an RBI double to left center and Elvis Peralta slugged his own RBI double the other way to left. Davis launched a three-run homer to the right of the batters' eye, his 17th of the year, ballooning the lead to 11-4.

Jeffrey Wehler tacked on a sac fly to deep center in the sixth as the loud contact continued with York leading 12-4.

Scott (2-0) picked up the win, working five innings while allowing four runs (three earned).

Alex Bustamante struck out two in a perfect sixth, finishing his regular season with a ninth straight scoreless outing covering 11.0 innings.

Staten Island got to Ian Churchill in the seventh, snapping the lefty's five-outing scoreless streak as Maggi cleared the bases with a three-run double down the left field line before scoring on Cristhian Rodriguez' groundout. Kolby Johnson added a two-run homer to left against Grayson Thurman, putting a stop to his seven-appearance scoreless string as the Hawks were suddenly within 12-10.

That's as close as it got, thanks to a three-run response by the Revs in the eighth. Fontana capped another huge day with an RBI single to right. Wehler drilled an RBI double to right center, tying a Revs single-game record with their eighth two-base hit of the day. Peralta followed and established a new all-time mark, driving another RBI double to deep left for their ninth.

Jimmy Burnette struck out two batters in a 1-2-3 eighth, and Nick Mikolajchak handled a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Revs' second straight victory and third in their last four games.

Notes: York's nine doubles are a new team record, topping the previous mark of eight set twice (July 9, 2007 vs Road Warriors and June 3, 2021 at Gastonia). Of York's 17 hits, a season-high 11 went for extra bases, their most in a game since June 23, 2024 vs Lancaster. The outburst comes one day after they pounded eight of their 11 hits for extra bases. Miller becomes the fifth stolen base champion in Revs history (co-champ with Southern Maryland's Jackson Loftin) as the Revs have boasted the league's top base stealer for the third consecutive year. Miller's first inning run was his 113th run scored of the season, second most in the league, tying Matt McDermott (2024) for second most in Revs history. Fontana finished the series 9-for-12 with nine RBI and went 18-for-24 in six games against the FerryHawks over the last 10 days; he finishes the regular season with a season-best .310 average including a .367 clip in 63 games with York (.421 over his final 36 games). Davis (2-for-3) hit his 14th opposite field homer out of 17 total and finishes batting .419 (13-for-31) with three homers and four doubles over his final 10 games. The Revs finish a league-best 39-24 on the road, the second best mark in club history behind last year's 41-21 record. The Revs finish 26-14-1 in series having taken the final two games for a series win at Staten Island. York set a club record with 181 home runs, adding two more on Thursday. With 11 strikeouts as a staff, the Revs finish with a club record 1,146 on the season, the league's top mark this year and fifth highest total in league history. The Revs go 35-28 in the second half and have finished at least six games over .500 in all six halves over the past three years. The Revs are 225-151 over the last three seasons, tied with High Point for the league's second-highest win total behind only Gastonia.

Up Next: York hosts Lancaster in Game One of the North Division Championship Series on Saturday night at 6:30pm at WellSpan Park. The night features a Playoff T-Shirt Giveaway presented by WellSpan Health (first 1,000 fans) and a Rally Towel Giveaway presented by Wolf's Bus Lines (first 1,000 fans). Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.