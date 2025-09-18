Revs Fire on All Cylinders in Penultimate Postseason Tune Up

(Staten Island, NY): The York Revolution enjoyed a complete team effort in a 9-1 win over the Staten Island FerryHawks on Wednesday night at SIUH Northwell Health Community Park in the next-to-last game of the regular season.

Kyle Martin provided the Revs with a quick jolt, clobbering a solo homer to right with two outs in the first. Martin's second homer with York tied a Revs franchise record set last season as the Revs blasted their 177th home run as a team. Shayne Fontana (4-for-5) got started on his huge night with a single up the middle to keep the inning alive, and Ryan Higgins drove an RBI double into right center as York jumped to a 2-0 lead.

The Revs added three more in the third inning. Jalen Miller sparked it with a leadoff double to deep left and stole third. Jeremy Arocho walked and stole second to put two in scoring position, and Martin drove both home with a two-run double to right center. Fontana followed with an RBI double to the alley in left center as the Revs built a 5-0 advantage.

York lefty Mike Kickham worked three innings in his final playoff tune up, allowing just an unearned run in the third while striking out five.

Elvis Peralta launched his first homer with the Revs on a majestic drive to right center leading off the fourth as York led 6-1. It was the Revs' franchise record 178th home run of the year as Peralta became the 23rd different player to go yard for York this season.

Nick Bennett (2-1) followed Kickham, striking out four over two scoreless innings to earn the win.

The Revs plated two more in the sixth as the lead swelled to 8-1. Omar Veloz got things going with a one-out walk and Miller doubled down the third base line. With the infield in, Arocho slapped an RBI single to left, and two batters later, Fontana pounded his own RBI single into right.

Fontana provided the Revs' final run, leading off the ninth with his 16th home run of the season and his 10th with York on a shot to right center. It capped a season-high four hits for Fontana who is now 6-for-8 in this series and 15-for-20 in five games against the FerryHawks over the past eight days.

Jordan Morales handled two scoreless innings, Josh Mollerus struck out the side in the eighth, and Brendan Cellucci notched a game-ending double play in a scoreless ninth to finish the job out of the Revs' bullpen.

Of York's 11 hits, eight went for extra bases (five doubles, three homers).

York pitchers struck out 15 FerryHawk batters in the game, now boasting a league-leading 1,135 strikeouts on the season, fifth most in league history.

The Revs are 73-52 on the season, one game behind High Point for the league's best overall record heading into Thursday's finale.

Notes: The Revs improve to a league-best 38-24 on the road. Miller takes over the league lead with his 58th steal, while moving up the franchise's single-season lists in multiple departments - with two doubles, he ties Elmer Reyes (2022) and Drew Mendoza (2023) for second most in Revs history, behind only teammate Frankie Tostado's record 47 this year. Miller's two hits give him 151 on the season, tying Andres Perez (2013) for ninth. His 62 extra-base hits move him past Tostado and two others for fifth all-time. With two runs, Miller is one shy of Matt McDermott for second all-time with 112 on the year. Fontana's .306 overall average is his highest since May 15; he is now batting .361 with York including a .411 clip in 35 games since August 8. Fontana's 10th homer with York makes him the ninth Revs batter to double digits in homers this season, tying the club record set in 2022.

Up Next: The Revs close out the regular season Thursday at Staten Island at 10:30am. Lefty Braden Scott (1-0, 2.70) makes the start for York. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV.







