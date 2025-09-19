Stormers Drop Finale

Published on September 18, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







After two dramatic wins in the previous three games, the Lancaster Stormers could not match the energy in Thursday evening's regular season finale.

Ivan Castillo launched a three-run homer in the top of the first, and Troy Voila keyed a two-run second with a triple to establish a 5-0 lead. They would roll to a quickly played, 5-1 victory over the Stormers to wrap up 2025.

It was the final tuneup for the second half champion Stormers (71-55), who head into a best-of-five series against the York Revolution in the first round of the playoffs. The Ducks, who finished the season at 72-54 and in second place both halves, have finished their summer campaign.

Austin Dennis opened the game with a single to left off Luke McCollough (0-4). River Town picked up a walk. Castillo launched his homer to right for the early 3-0 lead. Cody Thomas walked to start the second and raced home when Viola's liner to center skipped past Danny Amaral to the center field wall. Viola scored on a grounder by Kole Kaler.

Aaron Antonini led off the third with a single before Lancaster pitching no-hit the Ducks for the final seven frames.

The Stormers were unable to mount much of a response. Lancaster's second inning ended with Alex Isola at third and Nick Lucky at second on a pair of strikeouts from Leonardo Taveras.

Long Island's staff carried a combined two-hit shutout into the ninth inning when Mason Martin socked his 36th homer of the season, a titanic shot over the right field tents.

Game one of the North Division Series will be held Saturday evening at 6:30 at WellSpan Park in York. Fans not making the trip can follow the action on FloBaseball at 6:25.

NOTES: The Stormers ended the season with an identical record to the 2024 squad (31-32, 40-23, 71-55)...Along with the Martin homer, Nick Lucky and Scott Kelly had singles...At one point, Stormers pitchers retired 14 straight Long Island hitters...Prior to the game, Jackson Rees was honored as the club's Community Man of the Year, and Nick Lucky was awarded the MVP on a fan vote...Lancaster's bullpen sang "God Bless America" prior to the game.







Atlantic League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.