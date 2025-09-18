From Kentucky to the Big Leagues: JT Riddle to End Playing Career Thursday in Lexington

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce that JT Riddle, Major League veteran and Frankfort native, will officially retire from his playing career as a member of the Lexington Legends on Thursday night at Legends Field.

Riddle will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game, giving fans one final opportunity to watch him take the field. He will also be signing autographs throughout the evening, offering the Lexington community a chance to thank him for his contributions to the game.

After starring at the University of Kentucky, Riddle was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 2013 MLB Draft. He made his Major League debut in 2017 and went on to appear in 252 MLB games across six seasons with the Marlins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins, and Cincinnati Reds. Over that span, Riddle tallied 166 hits, 80 RBIs, and 19 home runs in more than 745 at-bats, while showcasing his defensive versatility across the infield.

In addition to his time in the big leagues, Riddle built a strong Minor League career, recording more than 2,400 at-bats, with a .260 batting average, 47 home runs, and 282 RBIs.

"JT has been a great veteran leader for us, both on and off the field," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "He embraced a player-coach role this season, and it has been a true pleasure to get to know him over the past two years. Watching him transition into the next stage of his career in coaching has been inspiring, and we're proud that he chose to close his playing chapter here in Lexington."

First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 PM tonight at Legends Field. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for a special awards ceremony honoring this year's Legends players, followed by Riddle's final game and autograph opportunities.

Tickets are available now at lexingtonlegends.com or by calling the Legends' box office at (859) 422-7867.

As part of the Legends' 25th Anniversary Season presented by Lexington Clinic, JT Riddle's retirement as a Legend makes this milestone year even more memorable for the franchise and its fans.







