Peppers 'pen allows 4 runs in 9th, fall in Game 2 to High Point

Published on September 21, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers bullpen surrendered five runs over the final three innings on Sunday, as the Rockers scored four crucial insurance runs in the ninth to even up the series at a game apiece.

Justin Wylie and Nate Scantlin each hit solo shots for Gastonia, with Scantlin's 425-foot long ball to straight-away center field tying the game in the sixth inning. The Ghost Peppers had rallied down 3-0 to even up the score late in the contest.

But High Point immediately retook the lead on a Luis Gonzalez solo home run against Duane Underwood Jr. Gonzalez was the first batter the right-hander faced, and the lefty sent a ball to the opposite field for his first homer of the playoffs.

Gonzalez made it a 4-3 High Point lead, which was maintained by right-hander Cam Cotter. The Rockers reliever set down all six Ghost Peppers he faced, dealing perfect seventh and eighth innings.

Gastonia trailed by one entering the ninth, and Ryan Hennen was brought on for a second straight day. Just like Saturday night, Hennen allowed three baserunners - a Drew Mendoza single, Ben Aklinski double and Evan Edwards two-run single. Cory Thompson relieved Hennen and gave up an Alex Dickerson run-scoring single as well, capping off a four-run ninth for High Point.

The Peppers scored two in the bottom half off Jameson McGrane, bringing Carter Aldrete up as the tying run. Aldrete skied out to center, as the Rockers hung on and tied the South Division Championship Series 1-1.

Game 3 between the Ghost Peppers and Rockers will take place at Truist Point on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 7 p.m.







