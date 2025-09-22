Rockers Knot Series with Ninth-Inning Rally

Published on September 21, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Luis Gonzalez homered in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and the High Point Rockers exploded for four runs in the ninth to defeat the Gastonia Ghost Peppers 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at CaroMont Health Park and even the Atlantic League South Division Championship series at 1-1.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series will take place on Tuesday, September 23 at 7:00 p.m. at Truist Point.

Tied at 3-3, Gonzalez's homer over the netting in left field gave the Rockers the lead.

The Rockers' ninth inning rally started with a one-out single by Drew Mendoza, a double by Ben Aklinski and a two-run single from Evan Edwards. Alex Dickerson drove in a run with a single and D.J. Burt plated another run with a fielder's choice.

Gastonia mounted a ninth inning comeback, shaving two runs off the Rockers' lead against Jameson McGrane. McGrane put the first two runners of the inning on base before striking out Eric De La Rosa and getting Shed Long, Jr. to pop out to Mendoza at third. After a walk to Justin Wylie, Roederer slapped a two-run single before McGrane ended the game with Carter Aldrete's fly out to center field

High Point took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when, with two outs, the Rockers strung together three straight singles. Dickerson singled to center, Burt singled to right and Braxton Davidson singled to left to score Dickerson.

The Rockers' lead grew to 3-0 in the third when Medoza singled to right and scored on Edwards' two-out two-run homer to right.

The Ghost Peppers got on the board with a single run in fourth. High Point starter Erich Uelmen hit Cole Roederer with a pitch and the Gastonia DH stole second and moved to third when Luke Napleton's throw to second got past D.J. Burt. Roederer scored on a sac fly from Dalton Guthrie.

Gastonia made it a 3-2 contest in the fifth on a solo homer from second baseman Justin Wylie off Rockers reliever Daniel Blair.

Nate Scantlin blasted a solo homer to center with one out in the sixth off reliever Yuhi Sako to tie the game at 3-3 but Luis Gonzalez homered to left to open the top of the seventh and put High Point back on top 4-3.

Yuhi Sako (W, 1-0) pitched the bottom of the sixth and allowed a pair of hits and a run in earning the win. Cam Cotter put the Ghost Peppers down in order in the seventh and eighth innings before Jameson McGrane came on in the ninth. Gastonia's Duane Underwood, Jr. (L, 0-1) took the loss after he allowed Gonzalez's homer in the seventh.

Edwards finished the day with a pair of hits and four RBI. Drew Mendoza had four hits including a double and three singles while Aklinski finished with a pair of doubles. Davidson reached base three times on a single and a pair of walks.

The series now shifts to Truist Point for Game 3 on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. with the series tied 1-1. Tickets to Tuesday's game, and the remaining potential playoff games, ae available at www.HighPointRockers.com and at the Truist Point Box Office.

NOTES: Each of the previous two postseason meetings between High Point and Gastonia were tied at 1-1 after the first two games in Gastonia. In 2022, the Rockers lost the opener and won game two. In 2023, High Point went up 1-0 before Gastonia tied the series.







