Rockers Throw 2-Hitter

Published on September 17, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Five High Point Rockers pitchers combined to throw a two-hitter in an 8-1 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds in front of a crowd of 2008 on Wednesday night at Truist Point. Charleston did not get its first hit until James Nelson led off the top of the ninth with a line drive single to right.

Josh Hendrickson (W, 1-0) made his High Point debut after coming over to the Rockers in a trade from the Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association. Hendrickson went five hitless innings, walking three and striking out five.

Yuhi Sako kept the Dirty Birds hitless in the sixth with two strikeouts, David Hess did the same in the seventh and Cam Cotter tossed a clean eighth inning. Nelson singled off closer Jameson McGrane and Joe Deluca singled to center to score Nelson and prevent the shutout.

The Rockers tallied all the runs they would need during a five-run fifth inning. Braxton Davidson unloaded a solo shot to lead off the inning before the Rockers took advantage of three walks and an RBI single from Drew Mendoza and a two-run single by Luke Napleton as well as a run scoring on a wild pitch.

High Point added two more runs in the seventh on an RBI double from Aidan Brewer and another run-scoring wild pitch. Evan Edwards drove in the final run with a bases-loaded infield groundout in the eighth.

The Rockers took advantage of Charleston's staff issuing 11 walks. High Point only had five hits in the game.

Charleston starter Marc Davis (L, 0-4) went 4.1 innings and allowed four runs on three hits while walking five and striking out five.

With one game left in the regular season, the Rockers have an opportunity to finish with the best overall record in the Atlantic League. High Point is 74-51 going into Thursday's finale while the York Revolution are 73-52.

Thursday's finale is slated for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Truist Point. Rocker fans can catch all the action of every game on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app,

NOTES:

Rockers home runs (exit velocity-distance): Braxton Davidson (113-422)







Atlantic League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.