Gastonia Surpasses 200 Homers for 3rd Straight Year

Published on September 17, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The Ghost Peppers have surpassed 200 home runs for a third consecutive season, with Dalton Guthrie connecting on a game-tying homer in the sixth inning against Hagerstown on Wednesday afternoon.

Gastonia hit a league-record 220 home runs in 2023, and became the first organization in ALPB history with multiple 200+ home run seasons in 2024, crushing 201 long balls.

The Peppers have become the first franchise to hit 200+ homers in three separate seasons, now accomplishing the feat in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Gastonia is led in homers this year by Justin Wylie, who's hit 29 dingers and is the all-time franchise leader with 63 home runs.

Wylie is joined by Cole Roederer and Eric De La Rosa in the 20+ homer club this year, with all three players also having more than 20 steals.

The other Peppers with double-digit home runs are Narciso Crook (19), Dalton Guthrie (18), Carter Aldrete (17), Nate Scantlin (13) and Jack Reinheimer (12).

Gastonia homered four times on Wednesday, two of them coming off the bat of Scantlin. The team has one final game to add to its current total of 201 wallops.







