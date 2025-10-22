2026 Long Island Ducks Group Tickets on Sale Now

Published on October 22, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that group ticket packages for the 2026 season are now on sale. Those wishing to book outings may call (631) 940-3825 to reserve their game date. Availability for group event spaces and experiences is limited, and group leaders are encouraged to call promptly for the best chance to secure their desired dates and opportunities.

Groups of 25 or more enjoy discounted ticket pricing in the box seat sections (200 level) of Fairfield Properties Ballpark, no additional ticket or order fees and no deposit required to book an outing. Groups will also have their name featured on the DuckVision video board during the game.

Numerous group event spaces may be reserved at the ballpark, including:

Picnic Area - 90-minute all-you-can-eat pregame (50+ guests) or in-game (100+ guests) buffet

Luxury Suites - Exclusive climate-controlled and furnished space for up to 20 guests

Party Deck - Private field-level party area for 40 guests

Groups also have the opportunity to sign up for exclusive on-field experiences, subject to availability, including:

National Anthem/God Bless America Performance

Ridgewood Savings Bank Color Guard

Nicolock Dream Team

Pregame Performance

On-Field Lineup

For more information regarding group ticket packages and pricing, please visit LIDucks.com, call (631) 940-3825 or email the group sales department at tickets@liducks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from October 22, 2025

2026 Long Island Ducks Group Tickets on Sale Now - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.