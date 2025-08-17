Charleston Dirty Birds Unveil Sensory Shed at GoMart Ballpark

Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds have taken another step toward making GoMart Ballpark a welcoming space for everyone with the unveiling of a brand-new Sensory Shed. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Saturday night before the game, marking a significant milestone in the team's ongoing commitment to accessibility and inclusivity.

Located near the third base concession stands, the Sensory Shed is a quiet, climate-controlled space designed for individuals who may become overstimulated by the noise, lights, and crowds of a ballpark environment. Outfitted with comfortable seating and calming sensory tools, the space offers a peaceful retreat without requiring families to cut their visit short.

"My wife and I have wanted a Sensory Room at the Ballpark for 4 years, but I never dreamed it would be this spectacular and this special," said Charleston Dirty Birds Owner and CEO, Andy Shea. "Seeing my wife put her heart and soul into creating this space, essentially from scratch, has been nothing short of amazing. The craftsmanship, ingenuity, creativeness, and all around love that Kristina put into this is extraordinary. It is very important for us to have this Sensory Room at the Ballpark because we know that sometimes the environment at the Ballpark can become overwhelming or overstimulating, and we want everyone to know there is a beautiful space to have a nice calm reset."

The Sensory Shed is available not only during all Charleston Dirty Birds home games but also for every public event hosted at GoMart Ballpark! This ensures that guests of all ages and abilities can enjoy their time at the venue, knowing they have a safe, low-stimulation environment available if needed.

"Partnering with Kulture City to provide education to our staff and exclusive decor including custom designs featuring Dusty is impactful," said Charleston Dirty Birds General Manager, Ben Blum. Seeing the time and effort Kristina has passionately devoted to this project is inspiring. Our sensory room is very special for my family as our youngest child will now be able to spend more time with us at events. We are committed to welcoming everyone join us for events and invite those who may be overstimulated to share in the comfort of our safe space she has so carefully and thoughtfully designed. Thank you Andy and Kristina Shea! It's an honor to be at your side for moments like this.

The Dirty Birds' Sensory Shed is the first and only one in the Atlantic League and one of less than 10 in all of Minor League Baseball. For more information about future Dirty Birds games and events, go to dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

