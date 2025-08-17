Sellout Crowd Watches Ducks Ground Flying Boxcars

Published on August 16, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 6-3 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 6,648 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning on two-run home runs to left field by Seth Beer and Ronaldo Flores off Flying Boxcars starter Jack Weisenburger. Aaron Antonini's leadoff solo homer to right in the third made it 5-0 Flock.

Hagerstown plated a run in the sixth on a two-out fielding error that scored Mark Black. Long Island got the run back in the bottom of the frame though on Taylor Kohlwey's two-out RBI single to center. Tyler Williams closed the gap to 6-3 in the ninth with a two-run homer to left-center, but the visitors could not pull even.

Ducks starter Tim Melville (5-2) earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out four. Weisenburger (1-6) suffered the loss, surrendering five runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks over four and on-third innings with five strikeouts.

Beer led the Ducks offense with two hits, two RBIs and a run. Antonini added two hits, an RBI and a run.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars wrap up their three-game set on Sunday evening. Game time is slated for 5:05 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 4:05 (3:50 for full season ticket holders). It's a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday at the ballpark. Prior to the game, fans will be able to enjoy a Catch on the Field from 4:10 until 4:30. After the game, fans are invited back down to the field for Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander David Griffin (5-1, 4.06) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars lefty Quinton Martinez (1-5, 5.40).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 719 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.