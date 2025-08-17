York Tops Southern Maryland 7-5 on Saturday
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell to the York Revolution on Saturday by a final score of 7-5.
After the Revolution took a 1-0 lead, the Crabs scored twice in the second. Brett Barrera reached on a one-out single before Jamari Baylor was hit by a pitch. After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Giovanni Digiacomo plated the Crabs' first run on a sacrifice fly. Sam Dexter then singled in Baylor to give Southern Maryland a 2-1 lead.
York would score three in the third on a pair of home runs to take a 4-2 lead.
The Crabs nabbed one back in the fifth on a Dexter solo blast. It was his 10th of the season as he becomes the seventh Blue Crab batter to reached double-digit longballs in 2025.
After the Revolution extended their lead to 6-3, Jamari Baylor smacked his 12th home run of the season to cut it to a 6-5 ballgame. But York scored once more in the eighth to take a 7-5 lead.
Jalen Miller was dealt the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits. He struck out a season-high 10 in five innings. Cody Thompson, Brandon McCabe and Endrys Briceño all made appearances out of the bullpen as the Crabs fall to 50-47 overall and 14-20 in the second half.
Sunday's rubber match is set for a 2:05 p.m. first pitch.
