Charleston Dirty Birds Close 2025 Season with Rising Attendance and Strong Community Impact

Published on September 24, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - The 2025 Charleston Dirty Birds season has officially come to a close, but the team's impact on the community continues well beyond the ballpark. This year, the Dirty Birds welcomed 165,009 fans through the gates at GoMart Ballpark, marking a 3.14% increase from the 2024 season, a testament to the growing excitement and support from the Charleston community.

Off the field, the Dirty Birds' commitment to giving back was just as strong. Dusty and the Dirty Birds front office staff participated in more than 120 community events, dedicating over 277 hours of service to causes throughout Charleston and across West Virginia.

"Every day we try to be a little bit better and do a little bit more than we did the day before. This year's success was a culmination of a lot of effort and a lot of caring people in our organization who deeply care about this community," said Dirty Birds Owner and CEO, Ady Shea. "The best part, we're always looking for more opportunities to be out and about!"

The players also made a major impact, taking time between games and road trips to connect with the community. From hospital visits to school assemblies and community events, Dirty Birds players spent more than 230 hours volunteering during the season.

"The support from our fans and the Charleston community this year has been amazing," said Dirty Birds General Manager Ben Blum. "Our players and staff genuinely enjoy giving back-whether it's visiting local hospitals, showing up at Little League games, stopping by schools, or stopping in at local businesses just to say hello or talk baseball. Being active in the community and building real connections is a big part of who we are."

In addition to time and presence, the Dirty Birds continued their tradition of financial support. The team contributed over $179,038 to nonprofits, community events, fundraisers, and other local initiatives. Notably, 75% of these contributions supported local Little League programs, reinforcing the team's commitment to growing the game at the grassroots level.

As the Dirty Birds celebrate a successful season on and off the field, the organization remains focused on strengthening its role as a cornerstone of the Charleston community.







Atlantic League Stories from September 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.