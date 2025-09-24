Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Announce Shane Turner will not Return for the 2026 Season

Published on September 24, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







HAGERSTOWN, MD - Today, the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars announced that Manager Shane Turner will not return for the 2026 season. Turner took over for Mark Mason, who was relieved of his duties in May of this season.

"Shane is an amazing baseball man and teacher of the game and did a great job with our team under challenging circumstances," said Flying Boxcars General Manager David Blenckstone. "Change mid-season is never easy but Shane made the transition as seamless as possible and we are forever grateful to him and his wife Beth for their time in Hagerstown."

"The Boxcars family and the city of Hagerstown were great to me and my family," said Turner. "It is a great opportunity for a manager to come in and be a part of something that has the potential to be amazing. I loved my time in Hagerstown and I plan on visiting often. I wish ownership, the front office and the fanbase all the luck in the future and want to thank the community very much for its hospitality."

The search for a new manager will begin immediately.

"I believe that we will have an outstanding pool of qualified candidates for the manager position," Blenckstone said. "We have a wonderful ownership group, first-class facility and incredible and loyal fan base. Our organization is committed to building a winning team on the field and we are excited for the future."







Atlantic League Stories from September 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.