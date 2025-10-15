Boxtoberfest Returns to Meritus Park

Published on October 15, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - The Flying Boxcars are proud to team up with Visit Hagerstown and Antietam Broadband, to bring Meritus Park's craft beer festival back for year two.

Last year, over 600 fans crowded Meritus Park for its inaugural Boxtoberfest, offering live music, local craft beer vendors, and activities on the field.

Your ticket to Boxtoberfest includes seven beer sample tickets, and a Boxtoberfest stein. Additional sample tickets, full pours, concessions, and Boxtoberfest long sleeve tees will be available to purchase at the event.

Live music will be performed by Lana Spence Band and The Cruisers, while local breweries in attendance will include Cushwa, Gearhouse, Hub City Brewery, Rough Edges, Thick-N-Thin, Upper Stem and 1812 Brewery.

This is a 21+ event, from 12-5 pm at Meritus Park. Tickets to Boxtoberfest are now available via flyingboxcars.com. Tickets will cost $20 in advance and $25 at the gate.

The Flying Boxcars are proud to team up with community partners Visit Hagerstown and Antietam Broadband to bring this event back to Meritus Park.

"Visit Hagerstown is proud to partner with Meritus Park and the Flying Boxcars in presenting the second annual Boxtoberfest," said Dan Spedden, president of Visit Hagerstown. "Meritus Park is elevating the profile of Washington County as a preferred destination among travelers. We see more evidence of this, at every home game and every special event."

Both Antietam Broadband and Visit Hagerstown value nurturing community partnerships and bringing accessible events to Downtown Hagerstown.

"Antietam Broadband is proud to partner on Boxtoberfest, a celebration that brings our community together while supporting local businesses and nonprofits," said Chris Shipman, President, Antietam Broadband. "As a locally owned company, we're deeply committed to investing in the people and events that make our region such a great place to live and work."







