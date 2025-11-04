New to 2026 - Bullpen Bundle
Published on November 4, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
New to 2026- you can reserve the Mich Ultra Power Alley Pub! Pricing includes one meal per person, one drink voucher per person, and reserved space in right field. The Power Alley Pub can accomodate between 20 and 75 people.
Includes:
One meal per person
One drink voucher per person
Reserved space in right field
Pricing:
Tuesday - Sunday - $25 / person
Upgrade to a bowl seat - $4 / person
Contact: acarter@flyingboxcars.com
