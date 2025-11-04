New to 2026 - Bullpen Bundle

Published on November 4, 2025

New to 2026- you can reserve the Mich Ultra Power Alley Pub! Pricing includes one meal per person, one drink voucher per person, and reserved space in right field. The Power Alley Pub can accomodate between 20 and 75 people.

Includes:

One meal per person

One drink voucher per person

Reserved space in right field

Pricing:

Tuesday - Sunday - $25 / person

Upgrade to a bowl seat - $4 / person

Contact: acarter@flyingboxcars.com







