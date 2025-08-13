Juan-Derful Start Leads Ducks Past Revolution

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 4-1 in a rain-shortened contest on Wednesday night to take the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

York opened the scoring in the third inning on Jalen Miller's sacrifice fly to right field off Ducks starter Juan Hillman. Long Island answered with a three-run fourth inning, highlighted by Aaron Antonini's RBI double to left field and a two-run home run to right-center field by Taylor Kohlwey off Revolution starter Chris Vallimont.

An RBI infield single by Kohlwey in the sixth extended the Ducks advantage to 4-1. The skies then opened in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the game was called following a 43-minute rain delay.

Hillman (8-5) earned the win, tossing seven innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out three. Vallimont (5-4) took the loss, conceding four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings with eight strikeouts.

Kohlwey led the Ducks offense with two hits, three RBIs and a run. Ivan Castillo added two hits and two runs.

