Isola Homer, Strong Pitching Guide Stormers

August 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Alex Isola blasted a solo homer with one out in the top of the ninth to break a 1-1 tie, backing a strong combined pitching effort as the Lancaster Stormers picked up a 3-1 win Wednesday evening at Regency Furniture Stadium.

The win, Lancaster's seventh straight, maintained a two-game division lead for the Stormers over the Long Island Ducks in the second half North Division chase.

Isola took Andre Scrubb's (3-1) 1-0 pitch onto the clubhouse roof in left for his second homer in two nights. Evan Alexander followed with a booming triple to the gap in right center. Southern Maryland brought its infield into the edge of the grass, and Yeison Coca spoiled the strategy with a single off the glove of shortstop Sam Dexter to produce an insurance run.

Phil Diehl gave up a single by Brett Barrera with one out in the bottom of the ninth but struck out two others and got a fly ball to right to pin down the win. The lefty earned his seventh save of the season.

Matt Swarmer made his first start for Lancaster and allowed only a Ryan McCarthy solo homer in the third. He struck out four in his three-inning, 44-pitch start.

Max Green took over in the fourth and twirled four shutout innings, yielding only one hit on a check swing infield single off the bat of Pearce Howard.

Those efforts were enough to keep the Stormers in the game, and Lancaster would finally tie things up in the top of the fifth after wasting bases loaded chances in the third and fourth frames. Nick Ward led off with a single through the left side and galloped to third on a base hit to right by Mason Martin. Joseph Carpenter picked up the run with a sacrifice fly to deep left.

Billy Sullivan (1-1) picked up the win with a hitless eighth inning. He walked two.

Noah Skirrow (12-3) will make the start for the Stormers on Thursday night against one-time Stormer Connor Overton (0-3). Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:30.

NOTES: The game was delayed 57 minutes by a late afternoon thunderstorm...Alexander's triple was his sixth, all on the road...Coca is 9-for-23 in his last six games...Ward had his 33rd multi-hit game of the season...Lancaster won for the fifth time this season in the club's final at bat of the night...Swarmer's start was his first since May 21.







