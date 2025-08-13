Legends Bring Back Veteran Ronnie Dawson to Power Playoff Push

August 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends are excited to announce the return standout outfielder and former Major Leaguer, Ronnie Dawson.

Dawson is a native of Grove City, Ohio, where was an All-Ohio and All-American player for Licking Heights High School, and lettered in baseball, football, and high school. After high school he attended Ohio State University where he accumulated numerous honors including All-Big Ten Team, Big Ten All-Tournament Team, and Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player. During his collegiate career he recorded a .316 batting average, 24 home runs, and 47 stolen bases, becoming the first Buckeye to record at least 40 doubles, 20 home runs, and 40 stolen bases in their career.

After his junior year, Dawson was drafted by the Houston Astros in the 2nd Round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He spent six seasons in the minors. Dawson made his MLB debut as the designated hitter for the Astros on April 14, 2021. He also put in time with the Cincinnati Reds in 2022.

In 2023, Dawson joined Lexington in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. He played 64 games with Lexington before having his contract purchased by the Kiwoom Heroes of the KBO League in South Korea. Over two seasons with the Heroes, Dawson exploded for a .332 batting average and 45 doubles, and knocked 14 home runs.

Dawson now rejoins a surging Lexington team looking for maybe the last spark to push them over the finish line. The Legends sit just half a game behind the Gastonia Ghost Peppers for first place in the South Division, and are in the midst of a pivotal six-game series against them. Dawson's bat and speed could be piece that Lexington needs to propel them into the playoffs and help return a championship to the city.







