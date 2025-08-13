Southern Maryland Falls to Lancaster 3-1

August 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell to the Lancaster Stormers 3-1 on Wednesday night.

The Blue Crabs struck first with a solo shot from Ryan McCarthy in the third inning. It was his third home run of the season and it gave the Crabs a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, the Stormers scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the ballgame. Lancaster then took the lead in the ninth, scoring a pair of runs off of Andre Scrubb.

Despite a Brett Barrera single in the ninth, the Crabs could not inspire a comeback and have now lost the first two games of the series.

Andrew Thurman allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out five through five innings. Jason Blanchard made his Blue Crabs debut and pitched two perfect innings with a strike out. Brandon McCabe then tossed a scoreless frame before Scrubb was dealt the loss, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk.

The Crabs have now lost back-to-back games and sit 49-45 overall and 13-17 in the second half. They will look to salvage Thursday's game beginning at 6:35 p.m.







