Blue Crabs Fall 10-8 in Series Opener against the Stormers

August 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell in their series opener against the Lancaster Stormers by a final score of 10-8. The Stormers jumped out to an early lead after scoring two in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth. After an 8-0 lead, they tacked on runs in the sixth and seventh to make it 10-0.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Brett Barrera lined a solo blast to left field to get the Crabs on the board. It was his sixth home run of the season. The Crabs then exploded for five runs in the eighth inning.

Giovanni Digiacomo led off the inning with a walk before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Following a walk to Lyle Lin, Jackson Loftin smacked a three-run homer to make it 10-4. Zach Racusin then singled before Alejandro De Aza worked a free pass. With one out, Brett Barrera singled to then load the bases.

With the bases juiced, Jamari Baylor singled in a run to make it 10-5. Pearce Howard then scored a run on a sacrifice fly to left field cutting the deficit to 10-6.

The Crabs scored twice in the ninth after working back-to-back bases loaded walks, but fell just short of what would have been a miraculous comeback.

Shawn Semple was dealt the loss after a short outing. He went just three innings, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks. The Crabs fall to 49-44 overall and 13-17 in the second half.

Game two between the Blue Crabs and the Stormers is set for Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.