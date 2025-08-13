Resilient Revs Erupt Early, Hold on to Win Opener at Long Island

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution exploded for six runs in the top of the first inning and held off a nightlong comeback effort by the Long Island Ducks, taking Tuesday night's opener, 7-5 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

It was a resilient showing from the Revs who overcame a bus breakdown and a late arrival for Tuesday's contest.

York stormed out of the gates against Long Island starter Bernardo Flores who was chased after two thirds of an inning. After the first out was recorded, eight straight Revs hitters reached safely as part of the eruption. William Simoneit opened the scoring with an RBI double to the gap in left center, and Caleb McNeely lined a two-run single to left to make it 3-0. Brandon Lewis launched a three-run homer to deep center as his 436-foot blast ballooned the lead to 6-0. The Revs loaded the bases with two outs against Flores (2-2) who was replaced by righty Brad Case, inducing an inning-ending foul out to prevent the lead from being even steeper.

The Revs added a run in the second, helped along by three singles against right hander David Griffin. Lewis netted his fourth RBI of the game on a fielder's choice as the lead apexed at 7-0.

Long Island got back in it with three in the bottom half as Seth Beer led off with a homer to right center and Aaron Antonini added a two-run long ball to left, knifing York's lead to 7-3. Two more singles followed, but after a mound visit from manager Rick Forney, Revs starter Mike Kickham ended the inning in a flash with a 6-4-3 double play ball off the bat of Kole Kaler and a strikeout of Chris Roller.

Kickham used another double play to retire the side in order in the third and tossed a straight-up 1-2-3 fourth inning. The lefty retired Beer on a fly out to left in a big spot, working out of a bases loaded threat in the fifth.

Kickham had two outs and nobody on in the sixth after his third ground ball double play of the night as the Revs tied a season-high for double plays turned. Cody Thomas tagged a solo homer to right, and after JC Encarnacion doubled to left center, Kaler ripped an RBI single past the diving attempt of third baseman Jeremy Arocho as the Ducks closed within 7-5. Left fielder Jaylin Davis gunned down Kaler attempting to stretch his hit into a double as Kickham (6-8) kept the Revs ahead through six, improving to 2-0 in two starts to begin his Revs career.

Josh Mollerus struck out two in a 1-2-3 seventh inning, and Nick Mikolajchak left the bases loaded, retiring Kaler on a pop up to end the eighth.

Brendan Cellucci nailed down his second save, retiring Beer on a groundout to second base, stranding a runner in the ninth.

The Revs were kept off the board by the Ducks bullpen after the second inning and did not muster a hit from the third inning until the seventh, but Revs pitchers maintained the lead as York notched a second straight victory and third in the past four games.

Notes: Tuesday's game marked the first of 12 head-to-head meetings still to be played between the two foes this regular season, all in Central Islip. The Ducks suffered their third straight loss. McNeely went 3-for-5 and is now 8-for-14 to begin his Revs career; he had hit safely in six consecutive plate appearances after ripping base hits in each of the first two innings. Lewis' four-RBI game is his third performance of four or more RBI this season; his three-run homer was his second in his last six games played. Mollerus worked a scoreless outing for the third time in four appearances while Mikolajchak did so for the sixth time in seven outings. Cellucci retired 15 consecutive batters, 10 on strikeouts, after fanning Roller to begin the ninth; he has retired 18 of 21 batters overall in his six appearances with York.

