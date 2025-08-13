Dirty Birds out Slug High Point, Ending 7-Game Skid with a 7-6 Victory
August 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Charleston Dirty Birds News Release
Zach Daniels' go-ahead single in the bottom of the 8th was the difference in an early afternoon thriller in Downtown Charleston. Dirty Birds even up the series 1-1 against the High Point Rockers and are in the win column for the first time in 7 games.
Charleston Offense Shines:
Chad Sedio: 3-for-5, HR (15), 3 RBI (58), scored once.
Joe DeLuca: 2-for-3, 2 RBI (41), 2B.
Alsander Womack: 3-for-4, RBI (44), 2B.
James Nelson: 2-for-4, scored twice.
Charleston trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the seventh before Sedio's blast put them up for good. DeLuca added an RBI sac fly in the eighth to extend the lead.
Pitching Notes:
Sammy Reyes (W, 4-1): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K.
Lance Lusk (S, 4): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 K.
Starter David Lebron: 6.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 8 K.
High Point Highlights:
Ian Yetsko: 3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI (51).
Max Viera: 2-for-4, HR (9), RBI (37).
Alex Dickerson: 1-for-3, HR (18), RBI (62).
Team Totals:
Charleston: 7 R, 13 H, 7 RBI, 1 HR, 2 2B
High Point: 6 R, 11 H, 6 RBI, 2 HR, 1 2B
Both teams left 8 runners on base.
