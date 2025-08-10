Ducks Defeated by Hagerstown in Series Finale

Long Island Ducks catcher Ronaldo Flores

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jim McKenzie) Long Island Ducks catcher Ronaldo Flores(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jim McKenzie)

(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Sunday night in the series finale at Meritus Park.

The Flying Boxcars were led at the plate by Bryce Cannon, who singled, doubled, homered, had four RBIs and two runs scored. The Ducks were led by Troy Viola, who had a pair of doubles, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk, and Aaron Antonini who had four hits, three RBIs and a run scored.

Hagerstown starting pitcher Anthony Imhoff (1-5) picked up the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits in five innings pitched, walking one and striking out three. Ducks starter Tim Melville (4-2) suffered the loss, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits across two and one-third innings of work, walking two and striking out one.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 12, to begin a three-game set against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Jewish Heritage Night, presented by the JCCs of Long Island, and following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. The Ducks will also be wearing special commemorative jerseys during the game, which fans can bid on via the LiveSource Mobile App. It's also a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and Triple Play Tuesday. Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Left-hander Mike Kickham (5-8, 4.57) gets the start for the Revolution against a Ducks starter to be announced.

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 718 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

