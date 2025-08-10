Southern Maryland Splits Series in High Point After 2-1 Win on Sunday

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were victorious in Sunday afternoon's ballgame against the High Point Rockers. With the win, the Crabs split their six-game road series and are headed back to Waldorf to begin a nine-game homestand.

High Point took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before the Crabs scored twice in the sixth.

Giovanni Digiacomo led the inning off with a walk before Jackson Loftin singled. After a sacrifice bunt by Lyle Lin that put runners at second and third, Brett Barrera smacked a two-run double to give Southern Maryland a 2-1 lead.

Jalen Miller was terrific as he earned his eighth win of the season. The right-hander tossed five innings of one run baseball, allowing just three hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Dalton Ross, Cody Thompson Brandon McCabe and Andre Scrubb came into a relief and completed four scoreless innings.

The Blue Crabs now improve to 49-43 on the season and 13-16 on the second half.

Southern Maryland will now head back to Waldorf to begin a nine-game homestand against the Lancaster Stormers on Tuesday night.







