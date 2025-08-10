Stormers Complete Sweep

August 10, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster offense struck for three runs in the top of the third inning on Sunday afternoon. Thanks to a stingy pitching staff and some clutch defensive plays, those runs held up.

Joseph Carpenter made a game saving catch in the top of the eighth inning, and Scott Engler pitched a 1-2-3 ninth on only four offerings as the Stormers completed a three-game sweep over the Staten Island FerryHawks, 3-2, Sunday afternoon at Community Park.

The Stormers took temporary possession of first place in the North Division with the win, pending the outcome of Long Island's game at Hagerstown later on Sunday.

In the third, Carpenter lined a two-out single to left center to open the rally. Nick Lucky floated a double down the left field line to chase Carpenter to third. Both runners scored on a single up the middle by Kevin Watson, Jr. Ryan Kehoe (2-1) walked Alex Isola and hit Andrew Semo with a pitch to load the bases. Evan Alexander forced home a third run with a walk before Slater Schield flied out to end the inning.

Overall, the Stormers left 13 runners on base in the first seven innings.

While it was not a great day for the lumber, it was for the leather. Watson made a leaping catch against the center field wall to take extra bases away from Alberto Osuna in the second. Isola cut down Cristhian Rodriguez on a steal attempt in the fourth. Mason Martin made a perfect throw from right field to gun down Tyler Dearden looking for a double in the sixth inning.

It was Carpenter's play that most noticeably saved the afternoon. Following a leadoff walk to Drew Maggi in the eighth inning, Vaun Brown smoked a liner headed for the right field corner. Carpenter reacted quickly with the leaping catch, and Maggi had no opportunity to return to the bag safely. Kolby Johnson followed with an infield single, but Jackson Rees retired Mark Contreras on a grounder to third to close the inning.

Engler got the side in order for his second save.

Michael McAvene (5-3) made the start for Lancaster. He yielded a first inning homer to Contreras and an RBI single by Pablo Sandoval in the fourth. The right-hander finished the afternoon, giving up seven hits and two runs while walking none and striking out five.

Lancaster will send Noah Bremer (6-2) to the mound on Tuesday at Southern Maryland. Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, beginning at 6:30.

NOTES: Matt Swarmer pitched the sixth, his first game action since May 21...Max Green pitched a perfect seventh...Engler and Rees rank second and third in the league in appearances with 43 and 42, respectively...The Stormers have put together their second five-game winning streak of the season...The other was June 5-10...The bullpen has allowed only one earned run in 17.1 innings in the streak.







Atlantic League Stories from August 10, 2025

Stormers Complete Sweep - Lancaster Stormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.