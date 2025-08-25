Stormers Rally, Win In Extras

Published on August 24, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers put together a furious late inning rally early Sunday evening and pulled out a thrilling 8-5 victory in 10 innings at CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia, NC.

With the win, the Stormers remain one game ahead of the Long Island Ducks in the North race. Gastonia stays one ahead of High Point in the South

With the score tied, 3-3, Mason Martin hammered a double to left center in the 10th, driving home ITB runner Luis Castro. Joseph Carpenter singled, and Alex Isola walked to load the bases with one out. Kevin Watson, Jr., a Ghost Pepper three weeks earlier, followed with a grand slam to the left of center for an 8-3 lead against Donovan Benoit (0-2).

Lancaster had to hold on as Scott Engler (6-2), working a second inning, survived a treacherous bottom of the tenth, yielding doubles to Narciso Crook and pinch hitter Ethan Skender before finally retiring Nate Scantlin on a harmless fly to left to end the contest.

Gastonia, on two RBI hits by Dalton Guthrie, carried a 2-1 lead into the seventh when Joe Campagna homered to left center leading off the inning. The Ghost Peppers retook the lead in the bottom of the inning on a walk and hit batter issued by Brendan White and two fly outs to center.

Trailing by one entering the ninth, the Stormers were again able to rely on Campagna, who opened the inning with a double into the left field corner. Pinch runner Evan Alexander moved to third on a grounder by Watson and scored when Yeison Coca slapped a single into left, his third hit of the game.

Noah Skirrow (13-3) will take the hill for the Stormers in a series opener at Hagerstown on Tuesday evening. Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball, starting at 6:25.

NOTES: Lancaster won its 14th straight game with Campagna starting behind the plate, although Isola was catching by game's end...Lancaster has won 13 of its last 16 series...It was the Stormers' second win this season when trailing entering the final inning of play...Both have been on the road...Watson's slam was Lancaster's second of the season...Coca has three hits in consecutive games and 11 in his last six games...Engler finished the week of games with a win, a loss and two saves...It was his 49th appearance of the season.







Atlantic League Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.